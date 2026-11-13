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Suquamish
⚠️ Suquamish Tribal Office closed November 27, 8:00–4:30
10 days ago
⚠️ Suquamish Tribal Office closed November 27
The Suquamish Tribal Office will be closed on November 27 from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm.
If you need to take care of tribal office business, plan to visit before or after November 27, or use phone/online options if you can.
Keep this in mind for things like paperwork, appointments, or other in‑person services that normally happen at the main office.
More Info: Suquamish Tribal Office Closed | The Suquamish Tri...
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