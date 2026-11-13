⚠️ Suquamish Tribal Office closed November 27

The Suquamish Tribal Office will be closed on November 27 from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm.

If you need to take care of tribal office business, plan to visit before or after November 27, or use phone/online options if you can.

Keep this in mind for things like paperwork, appointments, or other in‑person services that normally happen at the main office.