You probably didn’t have time to watch all of the games in the West this week.

Fortunately, you don’t have to—you can read about them below.

Here are brief game summaries for each matchup.

[[2026 SuperWest Combined FCS Football Standings]]

Click the link to the summary you want, or scroll down.

Southern Utah 23, Portland State 21

Hillsboro Stadium

The Thunderbirds edged the Vikings 23-21 Friday on the road in Portland, in a back-and-forth battle with three lead changes. SUU's Will Burns tossed two touchdown passes and an interception. Portland St's Delon Thompson rushed for 169 yards and a touchdown. David Spjut caught a touchdown pass to go with his 79 receiving yards for Southern Utah. Parker Vance paced SUU with 11 tackles, and Tim Malo pulled down an interception. Jaxson Helmstetler led Portland State with 11 stops. SUU won despite being outgained by Portland St in total yardage 335-330.

Up Next: Southern Utah plays Chicago State at home, and Portland State takes on Eastern Washington on the road

2026 Week 11 FCS Game Summaries for Teams in West first appeared on 2026 Week 11 FCS Game Summaries for Teams in West and was syndicated with permission.