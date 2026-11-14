Utah football vs Arizona in 2026 | Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

You probably didn’t have time to watch all of the games in the West this week.

Fortunately, you don’t have to—you can read about them below.

Here are brief game summaries for each matchup.

[[2026 SuperWest Combined College Football Standings]]

Click the link to the summary you want, or scroll down.

North Dakota State 21, Hawai'i 13

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

The Bison downed the Rainbow Warriors 21-13 Saturday on the road in Honolulu, in a back-and-forth battle with three lead changes. UH's Micah Alejado passed for 231 yards and threw two interceptions. Sean Olvera-Harle kicked two field goals for Hawai'i. Ray James Jr. paced NDSU with 10 tackles, and Jr. pulled down a pick and returned it 49 yards for a touchdown. Jamih Otis led the Rainbow Warriors with seven stops. The Bison defense sacked UH's quarterback five times. NDSU won despite being outgained by UH in total yards 262-183.

Up Next: North Dakota State plays Northern Illinois at home, and Hawai'i takes on Nevada on the road

Washington State 73, Colorado State 7

Gesa Field

The Cougars destroyed the Rams 73-7 Saturday at home in Pullman. WSU's Owen Eshelman rushed for 81 yards and three touchdowns, and Kirby Vorhees rushed for 197 yards and four touchdowns. Maxwell Woods rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown for Washington State, and Branden Ganashamoorthy caught a touchdown pass to go with his 80 receiving yards. Keith Brown paced the Cougars with nine tackles, Jaylen Thomas pulled down a pick, and Matyus McLain recovered a fumble. Oumar Diomande led CSU with eight stops. WSU outgained CSU in total yards 674-274. It was a dominant performance by the Cougars from start to finish.

Up Next: Washington State plays Texas State on the road, and Colorado State faces Fresno State on the road

No. 2 Utah 40, No. 22 Arizona 39

Arizona Stadium

The Utes held on to defeat the Wildcats 40-39 Saturday on the road in Tucson, in a back-and-forth battle with seven lead changes. Arizona's Noah Fifita threw for 356 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Utah's Devon Dampier threw for 204 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, and rushed for 100 yards and two TDs, and Daniel Bray rushed for 197 yards and a touchdown. Chris Hunter recorded 119 receiving yards for Arizona, and Isaiah Mizell caught two touchdown passes to go with his 115 receiving yards. Rabbit Evans paced Utah with seven tackles, and Braden Pegan hauled in an interception. Chase Kennedy led Arizona with nine stops. The Utes defense sacked Arizona's quarterback four times. Utah outgained Arizona in total yards 500-415.

Up Next: Utah takes on TCU on the road, and Arizona faces Kansas State on the road

Wyoming 27, UTEP 15

Sun Bowl

The Cowboys dispatched the Miners 27-15 Saturday on the road in El Paso. Wyoming's Landon Sims threw for 289 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. UTEP's Raymond Moore III rushed for 164 yards and a touchdown. Samuel Harris caught a touchdown pass to go with his 82 receiving yards for Wyoming, and Kyle Frendt recorded 113 receiving yards. Ethan Stuhlsatz paced Wyoming with 11 tackles, and Jones Thomas recovered a fumble. Garrett Hawkins led Texas-El Paso with 10 stops. Wyoming outgained UTEP in total yards 443-305.

Up Next: Wyoming takes on New Mexico at home, and UTEP faces Air Force on the road

San Diego State 30, Utah State 13

Snapdragon Stadium

The Aztecs upset the Aggies 30-13 Saturday at home in San Diego. SDSU's Javion Kinnard gained 113 yards on the ground, and Lucky Sutton rushed for 96 yards and two touchdowns. Cooper DiLeva kicked three field goals for San Diego State. Tano Letuli paced the Aztecs with eight tackles. Bobby Arnold III led USU with 10 stops. SDSU outgained USU in total yards 410-200.

Up Next: San Diego State plays Boise State on the road, and Utah State faces Oregon State on the road

UNLV 21, No. 23 New Mexico 17

University Stadium (NM)

The Rebels stunned the Lobos 21-17 Saturday on the road in Albuquerque, pulling through after trailing by 10 points in the third quarter. UNLV's Jackson Arnold threw for 201 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, and rushed for 98 yards and a TD. UNM's Scottre Humphrey rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown. Cam Santee paced UNLV with 12 tackles, and Tony-Louis Nkuba pulled down a pick. Darren Agu led New Mexico with seven stops. UNLV generated more explosive plays than UNM with an explosiveness rating of 1.86.

Up Next: UNLV plays San José State on the road, and New Mexico faces Wyoming on the road

Stanford 40, Virginia Tech 22

Lane Stadium

The Cardinal shocked the Hokies 40-22 Saturday on the road in Blacksburg. VT's Ethan Grunkemeyer threw for 270 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. The Tree's Davis Warren passed for 203 yards without an interception, and scored a touchdown rushing, and Micah Ford rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns. Jeffrey Overton Jr. rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown for Virginia Tech, and Davion Brown caught a touchdown pass to go with his 81 receiving yards. Charlie Eckhardt paced the Cardinal with 10 tackles, Eckhardt hauled in two interceptions, and Jaivion Green recovered a fumble. Keon Wylie led the Hokies with 11 stops. The Cardinal defense sacked VT's quarterback five times. The Tree outgained VT in total yards 436-398.

Up Next: Stanford takes on California on the road

Air Force 24, San José State 3

Falcon Stadium

The Falcons rolled over the Spartans 24-3 Saturday at home in Colorado Springs. AFA's Evan Medders rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown, and Kemper Hodges rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Owen Allen gained 103 yards on the ground for Air Force. Blake Fletcher paced the Falcons with eight tackles. Naseri Danielson led SJSU with 13 stops. AFA outgained SJSU in total yards 451-224.

Up Next: Air Force takes on UTEP at home, and San José State faces UNLV at home

No. 12 BYU 28, Baylor 7

LaVell Edwards Stadium

The Cougars routed the Bears 28-7 Saturday at home in Provo. BYU's Bear Bachmeier scored three touchdowns rushing. Viliami Po'uha paced Brigham Young with five tackles, and Tommy Prassas hauled in an interception. Travion Barnes led Baylor with 10 stops. BYU outgained Baylor in total yards 312-238.

Up Next: BYU takes on Kansas on the road

No. 17 Boise State 46, Oregon State 41

Albertsons Stadium

The Broncos prevailed over the Beavers 46-41 Saturday at home in Boise. OSU's Maalik Murphy threw for 396 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. BSU's Maddux Madsen threw for 371 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. Jake Reichle scored two touchdowns rushing for Oregon State. Travis Anderson paced the Broncos with eight tackles, and Anderson pulled down a pick and returned it 58 yards for a touchdown. Aiden Sullivan led OSU with 12 stops. BSU outgained OSU in total yards 520-506.

Up Next: Boise State plays San Diego State at home, and Oregon State faces Utah State at home

Washington 21, Michigan State 14

Spartan Stadium

The Huskies topped the Spartans 21-14 Saturday on the road in East Lansing. Washington's Demond Williams Jr. threw for 288 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, and Chris Lawson caught two touchdown passes to go with his 124 receiving yards. Alex McLaughlin paced Washington with 10 tackles, Jacob Manu hauled in an interception, and Derek Colman-Brusa recovered a fumble. Nikai Martinez led MSU with five stops. Washington won despite being outgained by MSU in total yards 342-332.

Up Next: Washington faces Indiana at home

Arizona State 26, UCF 13

FBC Mortgage Stadium

The Sun Devils surprised the Knights 26-13 Saturday on the road in Orlando. UCF's Alonza Barnett threw for 257 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. ASU's Cardae Mack rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown. Joshua Derry recorded 137 receiving yards for Central Florida. Owen Long paced the Sun Devils with nine tackles, and Albert Smith III recovered a fumble. Caleb Flagg led the Knights with eight stops. ASU outgained UCF in total yards 389-311.

Up Next: Arizona State takes on Oklahoma State at home

Texas State 37, Fresno State 35

Bobcat Stadium (TX)

The Bobcats held on to beat the Bulldogs 37-35 Saturday at home in San Marcos, with a dramatic fourth-quarter finish. TXST won it on a first-and-2, 2-yard touchdown run with 1:00 left. TXST's Brad Jackson threw for 355 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. FS's Jayden Mandal threw for 250 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Torrance Burgess Jr. gained 107 yards on the ground for Texas State, and Davian Jackson scored two touchdowns rushing. Treylin Payne paced Texas State with 12 tackles, Michael Patterson pulled down a pick, and Jo'Laison Landry recovered a fumble. Gerayas Grimes led FS with 14 stops. TXST was efficient on offense with a 55.8% success rate on plays.

Up Next: Fresno State plays Colorado State at home

No. 6 Indiana 27, No. 15 USC 13

Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

The Hoosiers downed the Trojans 27-13 Saturday at home in Bloomington. USC's Jayden Maiava threw for 311 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. IU's Grant Wilson threw for 305 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, and Khobie Martin rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown. Trent Mosley recorded 130 receiving yards for Southern California. Jacob Savage paced IU with 13 tackles, and Jamari Sharpe hauled in an interception. Desman Stephens II led USC with eight stops. The Hoosiers defense stuffed USC behind the line of scrimmage on 25.9% of rushing attempts.

Up Next: USC plays Maryland at home

Nevada 28, Northern Illinois 7

Huskie Stadium

The Wolf Pack trounced the Huskies 28-7 Saturday on the road in DeKalb. Nevada's AJ Bianco tossed two touchdown passes and an interception, and Herschel Turner rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns. Trace Estes hauled in two touchdown receptions for Nevada. Aiden Walker paced the Wolf Pack with seven tackles, Joshua Scott pulled down a pick, and Brandon Amaniampong recovered a fumble. Brady Kerperin led NIU with 11 stops. The Wolf Pack defense sacked NIU's quarterback four times. Nevada outgained NIU in total yards 404-262.

Up Next: Nevada takes on Hawai'i at home

Virginia 36, California 7

Scott Stadium

The Cavaliers crushed the Golden Bears 36-7 Saturday at home in Charlottesville, leading wire-to-wire. UVA's Will Bettridge kicked three field goals. Kamren Robinson paced Virginia with 12 tackles, and Brandyn Hillman hauled in an interception and returned it 100 yards for a touchdown. AJ Tuitele led Cal with 11 stops. The Cavaliers defense sacked Cal's quarterback four times. UVA outgained Cal in total yards 424-201.

Up Next: California faces Stanford at home

No. 18 Oregon 31, Michigan 7

Autzen Stadium

The Ducks thrashed the Wolverines 31-7 Saturday at home in Eugene, leading all the way. Oregon's Dylan Raiola threw for 341 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. Michigan's Savion Hiter rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown. Jeremiah McClellan caught a touchdown pass to go with his 105 receiving yards for Oregon, and Dakorien Moore caught a touchdown pass to go with his 101 receiving yards. Dylan Williams paced the Ducks with 11 tackles, and Na'Eem Offord recovered a fumble. Chris Bracy led Michigan with eight stops. Oregon outgained Michigan in total yards 467-286.

Up Next: Oregon takes on Michigan State on the road

Missouri State 27, New Mexico State 21

Plaster Sports Complex

Missouri State prevailed over the Aggies 27-21 Saturday at home in Springfield, in a back-and-forth battle with three lead changes. NMSU's Trey Hedden tossed two touchdown passes and two interceptions, and James Jones rushed for 150 yards and a touchdown. Terrell Washington Jr. gained 107 yards on the ground, and hauled in a touchdown catch for New Mexico State. Jared Lloyd paced Missouri State with 15 tackles, Dylan Brooks pulled down a pick and returned it 15 yards for a touchdown, and Joel Boamah recovered a fumble. Tory Gethers led the Aggies with nine stops. Missouri State won despite being outgained by NMSU in total yards 363-292.

Up Next: New Mexico State takes on Delaware at home

Colorado 42, No. 14 Houston 32

Folsom Field

The Buffaloes knocked off the Cougars 42-32 Friday at home in Boulder. UH's Conner Weigman threw for 272 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. CU's Isaac Wilson threw for 217 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Makhi Hughes rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown for Houston. Randon Fontenette paced CU with 13 tackles, Boo Carter hauled in an interception, and Santana Hopper recovered a fumble. Kentrell Webb led Houston with nine stops. CU generated more explosive plays than UH with an explosiveness rating of 1.75.

Up Next: Colorado faces Cincinnati on the road

No. 4 UCLA 22, Illinois 14

Rose Bowl

The Bruins dispatched the Fighting Illini 22-14 Friday at home in Pasadena, leading from start to finish. UCLA's Ty Dieffenbach threw for 232 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Illinois' Katin Houser tossed two touchdown passes and three interceptions. Aidan Mizell caught a touchdown pass to go with his 176 receiving yards for UCLA. Samuel Omosigho paced UCLA with seven tackles, and Scooter Jackson pulled down two picks. James Kreutz led Illinois with 10 stops. UCLA outgained Illinois in total yards 361-240.

Up Next: UCLA takes on Michigan on the road

Central Michigan 28, Sacramento State 7

Kelly/Shorts Stadium

The Chippewas thrashed the Hornets 28-7 Wednesday at home in Mount Pleasant. CMU's Nicholas Woodford gained 119 yards on the ground, and Jayden Clerveaux rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown. Brock Townsend scored two touchdowns rushing for Central Michigan. Jaion Jackson paced the Chippewas with five tackles, and Justin Taylor hauled in an interception. Leki Holani led Sac State with 14 stops. CMU outgained Sac State in total yards 424-211.

Up Next: Sacramento State has a bye

2026 Week 11 FBS Game Summaries for Teams in West first appeared on 2026 Week 11 FBS Game Summaries for Teams in West and was syndicated with permission.