ASU running back Cardae Mack vs Colorado | Patrick Breen/The Republic

Throughout the college football season, I give my just-for-fun picks, but I’m competitive, so I do some research.

I’m off to a 78-25 start in my fearless predictions this year. Last season I got 70% right.

I went 6-4 a week ago, missing on Oregon, Washington, Texas State, and Wyoming.

This week I’m making picks for the following games:

– Illinois at UCLA

– ASU at UCF

– Baylor at BYU

– Michigan at Oregon

– Cal at Virginia

– USC at Indiana

– Oregon State at Boise State

– Utah at Arizona

– UNLV at New Mexico

– Stanford at Virginia Tech

Sit back and vibe.

Let’s get on to the picks!

Illinois at No. 4 UCLA

Friday, November 13

5:00 PM PT, FOX

This is a matchup between the two hottest teams in the Big Ten.

Illinois enters this contest after a victory over Nebraska, following a win over Maryland. The Illini arrive at the Rose Bowl on a four-game winning streak, and a victory here would propel them toward the top of the league.

UCLA returns home after a solid road win over Minnesota, following a win over Nevada. The No. 4 Bruins still boast an undefeated record.

The key to this contest is Katin Houser, a SoCal native. How he manages his emotions could dictate the outcome. He has drawn attention from NFL scouts with 1,955 yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions in 2026.

The other playmakers on Illinois’ offense are halfback Aidan Laughery and wideout Collin Dixon, who pulled down eight receptions for 129 yards and two touchdowns against the Cornhuskers.

UCLA’s defense ranks eighth nationally in points allowed per game, but they’ll need to stick to their assignments against a pesky Illini offense. Offensively, Ty Dieffenbach must keep avoiding freshman mistakes.

Choosing Bob Chesney’s team is wise, if not fearless.

UCLA 42, Illinois 31

ASU at UCF

Saturday, November 14

12:30 PM PT, ESPN2

This is a contest between two teams trying to stay relevant in the Big 12. Arizona State enters this game coming off a win against Colorado, after previously losing to BYU.

UCF is back home after suffering a heartbreaking loss against Kansas last week, following an upset of the Cougars.

The key to this matchup is the play of the Sun Devils’ offensive line, which is statistically the worst in the Big 12 at protecting the quarterback, having allowed 27 sacks this year.

This could prove fatal against a Knights team that always makes a few splashy defensive plays at home.

If ASU keeps first and second down manageable, Cardae Mack and Reed Harris can be utilized better. Harris is the conference’s best receiver, with 907 receiving yards and nine touchdown receptions.

ASU is also catching UCF at an unlucky time. Alonza Barnett III is on his third start back from injury, and he should be starting to feel at home. Barnett III is 14-3 all time as a starting signal caller.

Arizona State has some luck of its own, however, as the Knights’ starting halfback Duke Watson is out for this matchup, as well as their third-best receiver Waden Charles. This should allow the Sun Devils to tilt their defense toward Josh Derry and Barnett III.

“Fetty Wap” forever, “and I got this sewed up.”

Arizona State 35, UCF 24

Baylor at No. 10 BYU

Saturday, November 14

12:30 PM PT, FOX

Baylor is a scary team. They also still have a lot to play for. Under interim coach Joe Klanderman, they’ve improved quickly, going 2-0 with him leading the way.

The Bears enter this contest coming off a dub against Iowa State, having previously trounced UCF.

BYU is back home after a tough Holy War loss, following a win over Arizona State.

The key to this contest is the Cougars’ defense keeping Baylor’s offense from exploding. When BU gets hot, they’re on fire. “NBA JAM,” and BYU might not have the firepower to keep up.

In Baylor’s last two games, they’ve combined for 83 points; the two games prior, they combined for thirty. It’s important to view this statistic in the context of the Klanderman hiring.

The Bears offense is dangerous regardless. It scored 55 on Arizona State earlier in the year with a different leader. DJ Lagway is also a solid signal caller, and he’s playing better since the coaching transition.

Wideout Gavin Freeman is also doing his thing, with 69 receptions, 852 yards, and three touchdowns in 2026. Freeman is fourth nationally in total receptions.

BYU is talented enough to stymie all this, but this isn’t the time to fool around and find out.

Kalani Sitake is a humble human, and his team honors that characteristic.

BYU 27, Baylor 21

Michigan at No. 16 Oregon

Saturday, November 14

12:30 PM PT, FOX

It feels like a lot of shade is being thrown at West Coast programs for not belonging in the Big Ten. Maybe the 30-team conferences also hurt traditional powers like Michigan.

The Wolverines enter this contest after a perplexing home loss to Michigan State, following a win over Rutgers.

Oregon is back home after a season-saving win over Ohio State, following a win over Northwestern. Dan Lanning and his squad could’ve folded, but they kept on trucking and could still make the College Football Playoff.

The key to this matchup is the squad fighting for Kyle Whittingham. Last week’s loss was bad; the boosters want him out, and a blowout loss against the Ducks could hasten the end.

This is one of those games where UO should play smart and let the Wolverines implode. The Ducks likely have enough momentum to play decent offense again, but who knows?

Raiola should also be able to outshine Bryce Underwood. Raiola played well against the Buckeyes. Plus, Michigan just fired their offensive coordinator, and their offense ranks 126th nationally in points scored per game.

If Dakorien Moore can make a few big plays, and someone else gets jiggy with it, it should be enough to get the job done.

Lanning showed moxie last week.

Oregon 35, Michigan 17

Cal at Virginia

Saturday, Nov 14

12:30 PM PT, ACC Network

The situation with Tosh Lupoi and Ron Rivera is off. It feels like both of them should’ve handled this privately; it’s a bad look for the school. Particularly for a University that prides itself on academics.

Cal enters this matchup off a bye after losing to North Carolina State. They’re looking to end a three-game losing streak.

Virginia also enters this matchup in the midst of a tough spell. They’re also coming off a bye, but Wake Forest previously annihilated them.

The key to this contest is Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. The Golden Bears need to fix a lot of things, all the things, really, but Sagapolutele has to get his game together.

Sagapolutele’s 2025 stats are OK; he’s thrown for 1,751 yards, 11 touchdowns, and six interceptions. But he hasn’t earned his paycheck.

A loss in this contest eliminates the Bears from bowl contention and likely furthers the divide between Lupoi and Rivera.

Luckily for Cal, the Cavaliers offense is in a woeful state. Over their last three contests, UVA has averaged only 12 points per game. Beau Pribula is having a comparable year to JKS, a talented quarterback with a losing record.

The difference is Virginia has a better rushing attack led by halfback Jekail Middlebrook. And their program heads are doing their part.

Virginia 38, Cal 20

No. 18 USC at No. 9 Indiana

Saturday, November 14

12:30 PM PT, CBS

If USC beats Indiana, two L.A. schools might be atop the Big Ten, but that’s a big maybe. The Trojans enter this contest off a bye, after defeating Ohio State.

A win keeps their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Indiana is also coming off a bye, but previously won their last two matchups in overtime against Minnesota and Michigan.

The key to this contest is the health of Josh Hoover. The Hoosiers are averaging about 19 points per game while he’s out, down from their season average of 32. If he’s not 100 percent, Jayden Maiava may be able to outpace him.

The Hoosiers’ defense is still one of the best units in the country, ranking fourth in points allowed per game.

But USC is built in a tricky way that may exploit IU’s weaknesses. Few teams have wideout depth like the Trojans. Trent Mosley, Zacharyus Williams, and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt can all change a game.

The unit also boasts halfback King Miller and tight end Mark Bowman. If USC’s offensive line plays well, Maiava will likely capitalize. The Trojans should try to score early in case Indiana’s offense finds itself.

The Hoosiers are talented everywhere if they get going.

Cigs are bad, but bad means good; is that still fashionable?

Indiana 28, USC 21

Oregon State at No. 24 Boise State

Saturday, Nov 14

3:00 PM PT, USA Network

This matchup changed dramatically over the last few weeks. What was going to be the biggest game of the Pac-12 season is now Oregon State fighting to keep themselves in the conference race.

Texas State boat-raced the Beavers in Reser last week; if OSU wants to remain in the stylish part of the league, they have to win this game. If not, they’re .500 overall.

For Boise State, it’s always the same thing—they win regardless of what’s thrown at them. The Broncos beat down Colorado State last week, as expected, but the previous result against the Bobcats was largely ignored.

Most teams would’ve folded with a backup quarterback and the College Football Playoff on the line. Instead, the Gem State is hosting College GameDay.

The key to this contest is Oregon State finding offensive firepower outside of Braden Atkinson and Jesse Legree.

Against TXST, the highest-yardage player was 42. DeCorion Temple shone in the game prior against Fresno State, finishing with six catches for 97 yards in that outing. AJ Newberry can also go off, and he balled out against Washington State.

BSU already got their scare against Texas State, and Max Cutforth is a vibe.

If Boise didn’t just have the be-jee-bies scared out of them, an upset could’ve happened.

Boise State 42, Oregon State 24

No. 2 Utah at No. 23 Arizona

Saturday, November 14

4:30 PM PT, FOX

Morgan Scalley is doing a wonderful job at Utah.

Brent Brennan is doing a fantastic job at Arizona. Even if the Utes blow out the Wildcats, they should be proud of the atmosphere they’ve created this week.

U of U enters this matchup after defeating BYU a week ago, and they may be in for a letdown. Previously, they defeated Cincinnati to remain undefeated this season.

U of A is home again after escaping TCU last week, though it took a pooch-onside kick and a clutch field goal to keep their College Football Playoff dreams alive.

The key to this matchup is Utah limiting Arizona’s big-play passing. The Wildcats rank third nationally with 23 pass plays of 30 yards or more. This could be the elixir to take down the Utes, who rank 103rd nationally in passing yards allowed per game.

Utah also ranks 104th in the nation in passing plays of 30 yards or more allowed. Still, it’s a dangerous unit. They play an aggressive style; they’re tied fourth nationally with four interceptions.

U of U also has the second-lowest completion rate against signal callers in the country. U of A counters with an underrated defensive line. If Utah’s offensive line dictates the tempo, this shouldn’t be a problem.

Scalley eats problems for breakfast.

Utah 28, Arizona 17

UNLV at New Mexico

Saturday, November 14

4:30 PM PT, CW

New Mexico carries a national ranking into this one, and the Lobos can start eyeing big prizes at the end of the season, perhaps even a playoff berth.

But before any of that can happen, the Lobos need to take care of business on the field. They can take a big step towards a conference crown this week with UNLV coming to town.

The Rebels are smarting after a home loss to Wyoming last week. University Stadium is a tough place for the Rebels to try to bounce back, as the Lobos enter with a six-game winning streak on their home turf.

The matchup that favors New Mexico most is the Lobos’ defense against UNLV’s run game. UNLV running back Jet Thomas leads the Mountain West with 753 rushing yards, but New Mexico has repeatedly shut down opponents on the ground: it held Nevada to minus-9 rushing yards and San José State to 48.

If the Lobos contain Thomas and force the Rebels into passing situations, they can make it hard for UNLV to sustain drives. And when the Lobos force teams to throw the ball, it works out well for UNM, as they are tied for the national lead with 17 interceptions this season.

New Mexico can also lean on its own rushing attack, which averages 213.1 yards per game. The rushing attack is led by Scottre Humphrey, and the back could be poised for a big afternoon against a UNLV defense that ranks 131st in the nation against the run.

UNLV has won its last four trips to Albuquerque, but that streak will not continue this time. The Lobos and their top-ranked scoring defense will stymie the Rebels and move a step closer to a conference title.

UNLV is gonna get run out of University Stadium; it should be an Eck of a time.

New Mexico 31, UNLV 21

Stanford at Virginia Tech

Saturday, Nov 14

4:30 PM PT, ACC Network

If Stanford wins this game, they could make a bowl, but getting a victory in Blacksburg should prove tough. The Cardinal enter this contest coming off a bye, after previously losing to Louisville.

The Cardinal are 0-4 on the road this year, and a win here would be a quiet statement that they belong.

Virginia Tech is a good middle-of-the-pack ACC team, and a loss here would be embarrassing. SMU beat them pretty badly last week, so they’ll be seeking revenge.

The key to this contest is whether the Tree Rush defense can contain Jeffrey Overton, Jr., who has rushed for 762 yards, six touchdowns, and is averaging six yards per carry.

If Overton, Jr. gets going, they probably don’t stand a chance.

VT will probably target Stanford’s run defense, as the Cardinal rank 227th nationally in rushing yards allowed per game.

But Ethan Grunkemeyer is also a formidable leader for Virginia Tech. The tight end-wideout combination of Luke Reynolds and Sean Brown is also skilled, having combined for 1,282 receiving yards and ten touchdown receptions.

Stanford has enough talent to match the Hokies if its defense gives it a chance. Given the proper circumstances, Davis Warren, Micah Ford, and Caden High can take over a game.

Virginia Tech is still pissed from a week ago; Commonwealth eats State.

Virginia Tech 49, Stanford 14

Nick Bartlett’s 2026 Week 11 Fearless Predictions first appeared on Nick Bartlett’s 2026 Week 11 Fearless Predictions and was syndicated with permission.