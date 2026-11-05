Selected 2026 Week 10 Big Ten College Football Previews

The key matchup in the Huskies vs Nittany Lions game is Washington's passing game against Penn State's pass defense | Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

The Big Ten has won each of the last three national championships and looks poised to make it four in a row.

With the first installment of the CFP rankings, six conference teams are ranked in the Top 25. Two of them are currently slated to make the tournament, with Indiana ranked fourth and UCLA at No. 8.

Ohio State (12), Iowa (19), USC (20) and Oregon (23) are all ranked but would be on the outside looking in if the season ended today. But the season does not end today, and there is plenty of work to be done over the next five weeks.

This week we see eight conference games on the slate. The two teams on the bye this week are USC and Indiana; the Trojans will travel east to face the Hoosiers next week.

UCLA opens the Saturday slate of games in Minnesota. Washington hosts Penn State, and Oregon looks to make it two straight wins with a tough trip to Ohio State.

Here is our look at this week’s Big Ten action.

Nebraska Cornhuskers at Illinois Fighting Illini

Friday, November 6

5:00 PM PT, FOX

(Jack Kizer and Mark Helfrich)

This is an interesting matchup; both teams enter at 5-3, but they feel like very different 5-3s. Nebraska is 2-3 in conference play while Illinois is 3-2.

But Illinois seems to be the team that has been scratching and clawing for everything this season.

The Huskers are looking to get back on track after losing three straight games following their unbeaten start.

The matchup to watch is Illinois’ balanced offense against a Nebraska defense that has been its strength.

Illinois averages more than 164 rushing yards and 230 passing yards per game, and receiver Collin Dixon has 781 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Nebraska’s defense has been especially tough on third down and held Washington to just 32 rushing yards. To move the ball on the Huskers, the Illini will need to throw the ball.

Nebraska’s defense could make it hard for the Illini to sustain drives.

The road team has won six of the teams’ past eight meetings, including Nebraska’s last two trips to Champaign.

I think the Huskers get the win in this one, and Anthony Colandrea makes enough plays for a Nebraska win.

No. 8 UCLA Bruins at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Saturday, November 7

9:00 AM PT, FOX

(Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft)

The Bruins found themselves ranked eighth in the first installment of the CFP rankings. Meaning, take care of business on the field, and UCLA will be in the playoffs.

The Bruins will be the showcase game on FOX this weekend as they visit Minnesota.

UCLA’s strongest edge is its ground game: the Bruins lead the Big Ten with 219.5 rushing yards per game, and running back Wayne Knight has scored in all eight games.

Minnesota will need to slow that attack and make UCLA rely more on its passing game. The Gophers are not an easy team to run the ball against, however.

Minnesota will have a hard time moving the football on offense; they generally do, but they also somehow come away with wins despite the offense not getting a ton of yards.

The Gophers rank 130th in total offense. In Drake Linsdey, they have a QB who is not going to bring a lot of flash, but he is also not going to turn it over either.

I think the Bruins will get enough done to secure a difficult win on the road. Bruin fans could breathe a sigh of relief when this one finishes.

No. 23 Oregon Ducks at No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes

Saturday, November 7

12:30 PM PT, CBS

(Brad Nessler, Charles Davis and Jenny Dell)

Despite the struggles this season, Oregon still found themselves in the first playoff rankings. While the Ducks are near the bottom of those rankings, they still have a chance to make some noise this season.

A loud thud could be delivered with a road win in Columbus.

Oregon arrives with momentum after rallying from a 14-point deficit to beat Northwestern 34–26. Quarterback Dylan Raiola threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns, and receiver Dakorien Moore had 128 yards and two scores.

The Ducks will need that passing connection to keep working against Ohio State at home.

The Buckeyes struggled last week against USC, and the loss of Julian Sayin is obviously not ideal and limited the offense, but I don’t think you can put too much of the loss in L.A. on the play of Luke Fahey.

I think the bigger issue was the play of Matt Patricia’s defense, and that is where OSU needs to be much better.

The Oregon offense comes in hot, and perhaps they found something in the comeback win last week, but will it be enough to leave the Shoe with a win?

I don’t think it plays out like that.

Ohio State rebounds and the defense plays much better this week as the Bucks earn a close win at home.

Penn State Nittany Lions at Washington Huskies

Saturday, November 7

12:30 PM PT, FS1

(Dan Hellie and Robert Smith)

Penn State finally got in the win column in conference play last week, beating Purdue. Washington is coming off an improbable comeback win at Nebraska last week.

The key matchup is Washington’s passing game against Penn State’s pass defense.

Chris Lawson had a career-high 155 yards in the win at Nebraska. The ability for Lawson to step up and give UW a second option in addition to Dezmen Roebuck is big.

Penn State ranks third nationally in passing defense and has held opponents under 150 passing yards six times this season. The Huskies will need to work for every yard in this one.

The Lions came out of their bye week with a new starter at RB and Cam Wallace delivered with 135 yards on the ground against Purdue last week.

PSU ran for 269 yards and looked a lot more like the team that opened the season 3-0 than the one that suffered through a four-game slide.

The Huskies will need to find a way to slow down the Lions on the ground, or this one could look a lot like the Minnesota and Iowa defeats.

Penn State will need to control the Huskies’ passing attack; if not, Washington could have a big game on homecoming.

I think PSU stifles the Huskies and gets the run game producing to leave Seattle with a win.

Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Wolverines

Saturday, November 7

4:30 PM PT, Peacock

(Paul Burmeister, Yogi Roth and Caroline Peneida)

Rivalry games can throw records out the window, and the Paul Bunyan Trophy adds plenty of edge.

Michigan leads the all-time series 75–38–5 and has the home crowd behind it.

Michigan State will need to create turnovers and turn them into points to make this a true toss-up. But with the Wolverines’ offense, you never know what might come of it, and that gives the Spartans a chance.

Michigan is the more talented team for sure, and the offense looks more competent under Tommy Carr. The QB has completed 71.2% of his passes in two starts, and that gives Michigan a big edge.

MSU will play hard and inspired, but as we have said several times this season, Pat Fitzgerald’s team is not quite there yet this season.

Michigan wins the battle of Mitten in a close physical, low-scoring game.

No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes at Northwestern Wildcats

Saturday, November 7

4:30 PM PT, FOX

(Wayne Randazzo, Rhett Lewis and Caroline Hendershot)

Iowa’s calling card is its defense: the Hawkeyes rank fourth nationally in scoring defense and rushing defense, and they just shut out Wisconsin 30–0.

Quarterback Hank Brown also had one of his best outings of the season in that win, completing 20 of 24 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns.

Northwestern can put pressure on that defense with a more productive offense. The Wildcats average 33.6 points per game, and quarterback Aidan Chiles has thrown 13 touchdowns against just one interception.

They’re at home and have been good at protecting the ball, but Iowa has won four straight against Northwestern.

Chip Kelly can create offense from a variety of spots, and that will push the Cats to the win at home.

Straight-Up Staff Picks for Selected Games

2026 Week 10 Games Dane Miller Stephen Vilardo Nick Bartlett Spencer McLaughlin Jack Follman New Mexico at Nevada UNM UNM UNM UNM UNM TCU at Arizona Arizona Arizona Arizona Arizona Arizona UCLA at Minnesota UCLA UCLA UCLA UCLA UCLA BYU at Utah Utah BYU Utah Utah Utah Oregon at Ohio St Ohio St Ohio St Ohio St Ohio St Ohio St Penn St at UW UW Penn St UW UW UW N. Illinois at SJSU SJSU SJSU SJSU SJSU SJSU Boise St at CSU Boise St Boise St Boise St Boise St Boise St Colorado at ASU ASU ASU ASU ASU ASU Hawaii at UTEP Hawaii Hawaii Hawaii UTEP UTEP Fresno St at Utah St Fresno St Fresno St Fresno St Fresno St Fresno St Wyoming at UNLV UNLV

UNLV

UNLV

UNLV

UNLV Staff Records 77-41 (65%) 85-33 (72%) 89-29 (75%) 80-38 (68%) 69-27 (72%)

Selected 2026 Week 10 Big Ten College Football Previews first appeared on Selected 2026 Week 10 Big Ten College Football Previews and was syndicated with permission.