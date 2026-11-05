2026 Week 10 Top Big 12 College Football Storylines

BYU vs Utah "Holy War" Oct. 18 2025 | BYU Athletics

The Holy War takes center stage in the Big 12 this week.

BYU’s path to the Playoff gets much harder with a loss in Salt Lake City. The Cougars’ unexpected defeat to UCF could haunt them.

The Playoff Committee already has BYU dangerously close to the cut-off line. At No. 9 in the initial rankings, the Cougars are one of the worst-ranked at-large teams.

The stakes are high for a rivalry that’s already charged.

There are compelling games in the rest of the league, too. Arizona hosts TCU on Friday night, Arizona State faces Colorado in Tempe, and Cincinnati goes to No. 17 Houston.

I preview all the games in the Big 12 in this week’s column.

Featured Game: The Holy War

No. 9 BYU at No. 3 Utah

Saturday, November 7

9:00 AM PT, ABC

The first Holy War game was played in 1896, according to Utah, and the Utes hold a 52-31-4 advantage over BYU in the series. But the Cougars have won three-straight.

The last time Utah beat BYU was in 2019. The Playoff implication for the Cougars is substantial. The Committee would probably drop BYU out of the at-large zone with a loss.

With such high stakes, the Cougar defense has to step up. If BYU can force Devon Dampier to turn the ball over, the momentum shifts could decide the game.

But if Utah is able to run its normal offense with all its variable looks, they could run the score up.

The home crowd will play a major factor. Yet, the Vegas oddsmakers have the spread hovering around four points. That indicates belief in BYU’s ability to pull off the upset.

The game will be won and lost in the trenches. Whichever team has better line play will end up on top.

TCU at No. 22 Arizona

Friday, November 6

7:15 PM PT, ESPN

Brent Brennan and the Wildcats return to Tucson with a point to prove.

The Cats let the game slip away against Texas Tech, and have now lost to both of the elite teams on their schedule.

But this matchup is an opportunity to make a statement. TCU’s quarterback is vulnerable to UA’s defensive schemes.

And Arizona’s home-field advantage is real. The crowd plays a factor, and the late-night setting out West is the difference maker. These teams from back East don’t know how to handle it. Coming out here is like a special event for them.

And it’s going to be cold. A different kind of cold. The air is crisper in the desert, making it feel colder than it really is. Plus, the crowd will be turnt for Friday night.

TCU doesn’t know what they are walking into.

The seven-point line is disrespectful. Arizona will make another statement at The Sol.

Colorado at Arizona State

Saturday, November 7

4:30 pM PT, ESPN2

Kenny Dillingham may have found his quarterback.

The decision to stick with true freshman Jake Fette is illuminating. It shows that Dillingham believes in Fette as his long-term option.

Mikey Keene is listed as probable on the injury report and appears to be available.

But Fette played well against BYU, and the Sun Devils need a long-term quarterback to build around. Fette looks to be the guy. He is a true freshman from El Paso and runs the offense adequately.

The remaining games this season will provide him valuable experience. Fette has enough talent around him to lead Arizona State to bowl eligibility. It all starts with a victory over Colorado this weekend.

Out of Region Games

Iowa State at Baylor

Saturday, November 7

9:00 AM PT, FS1

The decision to fire Dave Aranda was premature.

The team’s response on the road at UCF showed the quality of the roster. Now facing Iowa State at home, the 10-point spread is not wide enough.

This is the final “easy” game of BU’s season. Baylor still has to play BYU, Texas Tech, and Houston.

That means the coaching staff and roster view the game against ISU as a “must win.”

And it shouldn’t be close. The Cyclones’ offense is not potent. Their game against Oklahoma State last week was a fluke. The Bears should win.

Oklahoma State at Kansas State

Saturday, November 7

10:00 AM PT, TNT

The status of Avery Johnson remains the primary storyline at Kansas State.

The school’s official position is that he suffered an injury. But nobody is buying that. It appears that certain NIL payments promised to him have not been made.

That’s why he’s not playing.

Do the money problems get fixed this week? Unlikely. The KSU boosters that foot the bill are probably fed up with their return on investment. Or the money has just ran out.

Too bad, because K-State would have won their last two games with Johnson. Facing an Ok State team coming off a loss, the Wildcats are at risk of losing their third straight game.

Cincinnati at No. 17 Houston

Saturday, November 7

12:30 PM PT, FOX

This matchup in Houston is one of the top games in the Big 12 this week.

Conner Weigman was hampered with a foot injury in the game against Utah. But UH’s bye week came at an opportune time. The week off should benefit the Cougars’ star quarterback.

The offense wasn’t the same with his mobility limited by the injury. Cincy has lost three of their last four games.

The UC defense has been regressing, giving up 41.2 points per game over the stretch.

It’s a daytime kickoff with a national broadcast on Fox. Look for Willie Fritz and Houston to deliver a statement win.

UCF at Kansas

Saturday, November 7

12:45 PM PT, ESPN2

Nobody outside of the Big 12 is paying attention to this game. Heck, even Big 12 fans probably don’t care about this one.

But they should because it’s a fascinating matchup. Scott Frost and UCF are coming off an ugly loss looking to get one step closer to bowl eligibility.

KU’s season hangs in the balance after a disappointing loss to TCU. Both coaches need the win. There’s more on the line in Lawrence than some may think.

The coach who loses this game will come under further fire from their fanbase.

And the ice is getting thin for Lance Leipold.

West Virginia at No. 15 Texas Tech

Saturday, November 7

6:30 PM PT, ESPN

Rich Rodriguez and the Mountaineers head to Lubbock for a late-night showdown. The spread is 17 points and Texas Tech has a 13-game winning streak at Galaxy Stadium.

But West Virginia is coming off a bye. If WVU’s offense can keep pace and avoid turnovers, the game might be closer than expected.

Yet, the odds are low. The Red Raiders have one of the top scoring offenses in the Big 12.

And TTU’s defense is good at stopping the run, entering the game No. 13 nationally in rushing yards allowed per game.

To overcome, Michael Hawkins Jr. and the WVU receivers will need to make plays in the passing game.

Straight-Up Staff Picks for Selected Games

2026 Week 10 Games Dane Miller Stephen Vilardo Nick Bartlett Spencer McLaughlin Jack Follman New Mexico at Nevada UNM UNM UNM UNM UNM TCU at Arizona Arizona Arizona Arizona Arizona Arizona UCLA at Minnesota UCLA UCLA UCLA UCLA UCLA BYU at Utah Utah BYU Utah Utah Utah Oregon at Ohio St Ohio St Ohio St Ohio St Ohio St Ohio St Penn St at UW UW Penn St UW UW UW N. Illinois at SJSU SJSU SJSU SJSU SJSU SJSU Boise St at CSU Boise St Boise St Boise St Boise St Boise St Colorado at ASU ASU ASU ASU ASU ASU Hawaii at UTEP Hawaii Hawaii Hawaii UTEP UTEP Fresno St at Utah St Fresno St Fresno St Fresno St Fresno St Fresno St Wyoming at UNLV UNLV

UNLV

UNLV

UNLV

UNLV Staff Records 77-41 (65%) 85-33 (72%) 89-29 (75%) 80-38 (68%) 69-27 (72%)

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