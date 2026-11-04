Previewing the 2026 Week 10 Pac-12 Football Games

Rams WR Tommy Maher vs San Diego State | Nathan Wright/Loveland Reporter-Herald

The Pac-12 race took a turn last week with Fresno State’s upset against Oregon State, but Texas State nearly took down Boise State as well.

The Bobcats’ offense is becoming a threat in the conference. An upset over the Broncos would’ve shattered the league, but they proved their point.

Nonetheless, the sixth week of league play is here, and the fight for the College Football Playoff continues. It’s time to deliver some retribution come bowl season.

The most important game of the Pac-12 slate this week is Texas State at Oregon State.

If the Beavers win, they should remain the favorite to compete with the Broncos for the Pac-12 title. But TXST proved their point.

The second most important game this week is Boise State at Colorado State. BSU is lucky to still be here, but they gotta take care of the Rams led by a fired-up Jim Mora.

Rounding out the slate is Fresno State at Utah State, which should prove to be a physical battle.

No. 25 Boise State at Colorado State

Saturday, November 7

3:00 PM PT, USA

Boise State will be ready for this matchup. They almost saw their College Football Playoff hopes go awry against Texas State.

This game is perfect for them in many ways; they get a chance to fix a few things defensively against a formidable offense.

Most importantly, the Broncos are still undefeated and sit atop the Pac-12.

For Colorado State, it was a loss in what probably felt like a winnable matchup against Utah State. The defeat dropped the Rams near the bottom of the conference standings and prompted a passionate post-game interview with Jim Mora.

If the Rams are going to pull off the upset, they’ll need an explosive outing from Hauss Hejny, who struggled against the Aggies last week, but previously won the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week award for his outing against San Diego State.

He combined for over 400 yards of offense and five touchdowns on the day.

Hejny will also need support from halfbacks Mel Brown and Durell Robinson. This duo likely won’t find consistent success, but a few explosives could keep them in it.

The Broncos need to be careful, though; Max Cutforth played well in relief a week ago, but lacks consistency throughout his career. His experience should serve him well, as it did last week.

Fresno State at Utah State

Saturday, November 7

6:30 PM PT, USA

Fresno State put the Pac-12 on notice a week ago, becoming the first team to stop Oregon State’s potent passing attack.

The Bulldogs are usually a tough out, but the loss to San Diego State dampened outside views. One bad loss is a setback; another one is a permanent mark on their season.

Utah State enters this matchup quietly, doing much the same as Fresno State. They limited Colorado State’s offense to 14 points, which was their lowest output of the season, including against BYU. They previously lost a close outing against Texas State.

Both squads are 2-2 in the conference, but the Bulldogs probably hold the edge talent-wise.

The key to this matchup is Fresno State quarterback Jayden Mandal. If he plays as well as he did a week ago against Oregon State, the Aggies will probably struggle to keep pace.

USU’s offense held its own against Colorado State, but they rank 134th nationally in points scored per game. They’ve only scored more than 20 points twice this season. If their offense can’t stay on the field, it plays into the run-heavy style of Matt Entz.

Fresno State outran OSU by 113 yards last week. Bryson Donelson led the way with 108 yards and one touchdown. Mandal also punched in two on the ground.

Texas State at Oregon State

Saturday, November 7

7:300 PM PT, CW

Texas State almost broke the Pac-12 last week.

They played Boise State tough the entire game, and scored what appeared to be the game-winning touchdown with under four minutes left. Even though they lost, they’re in a solid spot here.

They have a chance to fix last week’s mistakes by leaving Reser with a win. If they do, they’ll also move into the upper echelon of the league.

For Oregon State, a loss here kills their season’s momentum. The defeat at Fresno State was disappointing, marring their undefeated conference record, but following it up with a loss at home against the Bobcats hurts much more.

The key to this matchup is whether Oregon State can use its size. Fresno State bullied them, which feels unlikely against Texas State.

If TXST controls the line of scrimmage, Torrance Burgess Jr. might take over the game. The Bobcats are probably known for their passing attack, but Burgess Jr. is putting up big numbers. He’s rushed for 922 yards and five touchdowns thus far.

This is likely gonna be a shootout between arguably the league’s two best quarterbacks. Jesse Legree is also invited. This game should be an ode to the renditions of Pac-12’s past.

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