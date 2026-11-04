2026 Week 10 Mountain West College Football Previews

New Mexico RB Scottre Humphrey vs San Jose State | New Mexico Athletics

Four conference games are on the docket this week in the Mountain West, while Air Force steps out of conference play with a trip to West Point.

The Falcons can claim the Commander in Chief Trophy with a win and can also knock off an American Conference opponent. Those meetings between the upper-level G6 conferences always seem to be important.

North Dakota State has the bye this week, sitting at 4-2 in conference play. They will be joined by another team with a pair of losses this week as either Wyoming or UNLV meet in Vegas as one-loss teams.

One of them will control sole possession of second place in the league after this week. Well, provided conference leader New Mexico can successfully navigate their trip to Reno this week.

Hawaii will look to make it two in a row this week as they visit UTEP. San Jose State will host Northern Illinois, which looks to snap their ten-game losing streak, the longest such streak in the nation.

Here is a look at the Mountain West games this week.

New Mexico Lobos at Nevada Wolf Pack

Friday, November 6

6:00 PM PT, CBSSN

The matchup to watch is New Mexico’s ground game against Nevada’s defense. Scottre Humphrey has run for 540 yards this season, leading a ground attack that is the 14th best in the nation.

The Lobos can use the run to control possession and keep pressure off quarterback Toa Fa’avae. Nevada’s defense has struggled to slow down power-rushing teams this season. In their losses, the Pack has surrendered 196.4 rushing yards per game.

On the other side of the ball, the Lobos have a clear edge with a defense that shut down Nevada at UCLA a week ago.

The Lobos lead the nation with a turnover margin of +2.13 per game; Nevada enters this one with the worst turnover margin in the nation, ranking 138th at –1.63 per game.

In the loss last week, Nevada turned it over four times. UNM should limit the Wolf Pack’s ability to run the ball and force them to throw more often than they want. The ball hawking Lobos could feast.

The Lobos rushing attack, and turnover-producing defense will deliver the win on the road.

Northern Illinois Huskies at San Jose State Spartans

Saturday, November 7

1:00 PM PT, MW+

The Huskies might have played their best game of the season against UNLV last week. They went on the road and owned a 14-10 lead after one, only to dig a hole in the second quarter.

But the seven-point loss in Vegas is a step in the right direction.

The Spartans also looked good in a defeat last week to conference leader New Mexico. SJSU fell by just five points to the Lobos.

This one feels like a matchup between two teams climbing out of early-season struggles, and one is sure to get a much-needed win this week.

San Jose State should be able to get Jamari Bates and the ground game going. The Huskies are one of the worst teams in the country defending the run, allowing 218.8 yards per game.

The Spartans will still look to throw the ball, but the ground attack should open things up a bit for Luke Weaver to sling it around.

The Huskies were balanced against the Rebels last week, producing 240 yards on the ground and 253 through the air. It was the second time this season they topped 400 yards of offense and was easily their most balanced output of 2026.

I think NIU could carry that production into this one and build on it. The Spartans emerge victorious, but I think it stays close throughout.

Air Force Falcons at Army Black Knights

Saturday, November 7

4:30 PM PT, CBS

It is always tight when the service academies tangle, and this week at Michie Stadium should be no different. Army has won three in a row in the series but is coming off a loss to a very good Memphis team.

It is no secret both teams will want to run the ball, and their season averages are nearly identical: Army gains 342.5 rushing yards per game, Air Force 341.0. The Falcons have been the slightly better team at defending the run this season.

A key for the Falcons is Kemper Hodges, who stepped in at QB last week and ran for 200 yards on 35 carries. The Falcon ground game looks to be in good shape no matter who is lining up under center.

Cole Hellums will give Army a much steadier passing option than the Falcons will have in this one, but the Black Knights will not want to put the ball in the air much.

If Air Force can shut down the run in this one and keep the passing attack in front of them. Don’t get beat on anything deep, they should be able to pull the slight upset and claim the Commander in Chief Trophy for 2026.

Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors at UTEP Miners

Saturday, November 7

6:30 PM PT, FS1

For the first time in 22 years, Hawaii and UTEP will meet on the football field, once again as conference foes. When the teams last played, in 2004, they were members of the WAC. This time around, it is a Mountain West showdown.

The Warriors unleashed the offense in their last game, a 56-21 win over Northern Illinois two weeks ago. UH produced a season-high 504 yards of offense in a balanced attack.

And that could spell trouble for UTEP. Micah Alejado produced one of his best outings of the season in the win over NIU, and it is no surprise it coincided with DeVon Rice’s best performance of the year.

The Miners have been pretty good against the pass this season but have allowed opponents to run on them at will. If Rice can get things going on the ground in this one, and I think he will, it could lead to a big evening for Hawaii.

UTEP has struggled to produce offensively and has been plagued all season by an abnormally high rate of three-and-outs. If UTEP wants its first MW win of the season, it will need to get the ground game going against the Warriors.

UH has been stout against the pass but could be vulnerable on the ground. Raymond Moore III can extend plays with his legs and will need to create in this one, but the Miners will need one of the running backs to step with much better production.

The entire offense can’t simply rely on Moore to make plays, and sadly for UTEP fans that has been the case most of the season.

Hawaii makes it two in a row with a win in El Paso.

Wyoming Cowboys at UNLV Rebels

Saturday, November 7

7:30 PM PT, CBS Sports

The Cowboys are one of the most pleasant surprises of the season in college football. Continuing that success in Vegas this week will not be an easy feat.

Jackson Arnold leads the Mountain West with 19 touchdowns responsible for, and running back Jet Thomas leads the conference in rushing yards.

Arnold’s passing and running threat, paired with Thomas’s production, gives the Rebels options if Wyoming focuses on stopping one part of the attack.

For the Cowboys, the formula is simple: They will need to be able to run the football. In their wins, they have gone for 214.2 yards per game on the ground, while it dips to 137.7 per game in the three losses.

UW quite simply cannot fall behind in this one, and they will need to stay on schedule. Long-yardage third-down situations could spell doom.

Tyler Hughes ran for 146 yards in the Wyoming win over Air Force, and the QB will need to make plays here as well. The Cowboys also forced miscues in that win. The recipe is the same; Jackson Arnold will need to be careful when he puts it in the air.

I think this one stays tight throughout, but the Rebels’ balance should keep Wyoming guessing and give UNLV the edge.

2026 Week 10 Mountain West College Football Previews first appeared on 2026 Week 10 Mountain West College Football Previews and was syndicated with permission.