The LiveWell Pickleball Tournament at Dr. Lydia C. Thering Fieldhouse is full for player registration, but students, employees, and community members may attend as spectators. Play runs from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21 or until the tournament ends, hosted by the UW-Superior Pruitt Center.

This content is adapted from materials provided by University of Wisconsin Superior