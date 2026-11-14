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Sports
LiveWell Pickleball Tournament Now Full
2 days ago
The LiveWell Pickleball Tournament at Dr. Lydia C. Thering Fieldhouse is full for player registration, but students, employees, and community members may attend as spectators. Play runs from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21 or until the tournament ends, hosted by the UW-Superior Pruitt Center.
This content is adapted from materials provided by University of Wisconsin Superior
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