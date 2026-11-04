🛒 Superior, CO Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Retail and customer service hiring is steady in Superior, CO right now, with options both in-store and on the road. If you like staying active and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

Safeway (Albertsons Companies) Location: Superior, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting rates no less than local minimum wage (may vary by experience and other factors)

Help keep the store clean, stocked, and easy to shop while answering customer questions and guiding them to what they need. This role is great if you enjoy variety, staying on your feet, and want flexible schedules, weekly pay, store discounts, and access to health and retirement benefits if eligible.

Note: This same role is also posted on Indeed. Details are the same, so it’s listed here once.

Employer: Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits

Location: Superior, CO (driving your own vehicle in Arvada, Superior & nearby areas)

(driving your own vehicle in Arvada, Superior & nearby areas) Type: Full-time

Pay: $19–$21/hour plus auto reimbursement

plus Application window: Accepting applications through November 7, 2026, or until filled

Full-time merchandising role with North America’s largest total beverage distributor. You’ll build displays, stock products, and install promo materials in retail stores, with a steady hourly wage, mileage reimbursement, and a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, and more).

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.