(Photo Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

A new Avengers: Doomsday promo has caught fans’ attention for featuring an unexpected character. While Jean Grey appears in the 60-second video, it isn’t Sadie Sink’s version. Instead, it features archival footage of Famke Janssen, who played the character in the original X-Men films.

The video brings together memorable moments from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, the appearance of the former Fox character has sparked questions about a possible return.

As footage of Janssen’s Jean Grey appears on screen, a voice can be heard asking, “How do you choose who lives and who dies?” The brief appearance was enough to fuel speculation about the character’s potential involvement in the upcoming film.

Reacting to the clip, @PedroAugus98826 wrote, “JEAN?!!” @New_Tape_City commented, “Wait, that’s Famke’s Jean, interesting.” @lucasdrade099 said, “It’s interesting that Jean from Fox appears—it might mean nothing, of course, but it’s interesting.” @lalalalanawnw asked, “Wait…THAT’S JEAN????”

Famke Janssen’s possible return isn’t the only detail fans are discussing

Jean Grey’s footage isn’t the only detail attracting attention in the promo. Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr., also gets a small but memorable moment near the end. He declares, “Now you must answer to me. For I am Doom.”

Fans have also shared several theories about Doom’s identity and intentions. One theory suggests that Downey’s character could initially present himself as an ally before turning against the heroes. Others have speculated that the movie could feature two versions of Doctor Doom, with Downey’s character possibly serving as a secondary villain. These remain unconfirmed fan theories, but they show how much curiosity surrounds the character.

Another question among fans is whether Sink will also appear in the upcoming film. The Stranger Things star recently portrayed Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. She was later announced as a cast member of the upcoming X-Men reboot. However, Marvel has yet to confirm whether she will appear in Avengers: Doomsday.

The upcoming Marvel film will bring together heroes from the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men universes. Its confirmed cast includes Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, and returning X-Men actors Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, and James Marsden. Their involvement further highlights the scale of the upcoming crossover.

Anthony and Joe Russo are directing the film, which will continue the MCU’s Multiverse Saga. Marvel has also confirmed that Avengers: Doomsday will arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026. It will be followed by Avengers: Secret Wars, currently scheduled for December 17, 2027.