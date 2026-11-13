Image Credit: Lucasfilm

Two popular Star Wars titles have resurfaced ahead of the Knights of the Old Republic remake. The classic video games are back with a new way for avid fans to enjoy them.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and Knights of the Old Republic II: TheSith Lords are now available on Xbox’s PC platform. Fans can revisit these acclaimed RPGs through the Xbox Backward Compatibility feature, reports ScreenRant.

Unlike the Steam versions, the latest releases are direct ports of the Xbox console versions rather than the original PC ports. They also support Xbox Play Anywhere, letting players access the same digital license on both Xbox and PC.

Xbox’s new Star Wars releases come with one major catch for PC players

While the latest update is good news for Star Wars fans, PC players may not feel the urge to buy the Xbox ports of Knights of the Old Republic and Knights of the Old Republic 2. Their Steam versions allow mod support that improves the overall experience. The Xbox ports won’t have the same support moving forward.

Knights of the Old Republic fans will still welcome the return of the classics while they wait for the remake. Originally announced nearly five years ago, The Knights of the Old Republic Remake has seen few updates. However, it’s expected to launch sometime between 2027 and 2028.

Additionally, Star Wars fans have received several older titles through Xbox’s latest PC releases for its backward compatibility library. These include Star Wars Battlefront, Battlefront II, Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, and Jedi Starfighter, among others.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and Knights of the Old Republic 2 – The Sith Lords are now available for $9.99 each on the Xbox digital storefront.