Photo Credit - Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has offered a new insight about Channing Tatum’s return as Gambit in Avengers: Doomsday. Tatum’s portrayal will go beyond the adjusted Cajun accent heard in recent promotional footage.

In an interview with Empire, Feige praised Tatum’s performance, calling him a “standout.” The MCU producer said it’s fun to see Gambit remain as charismatic as he was in Deadpool & Wolverine, but confirmed the role is not played only for laughs this time. Feige called him “a fully-rounded character.”

Tatum previously spent years trying to get a solo Gambit movie off the ground before Disney officially canceled the project in 2019. Instead of serving purely as comic relief, the card-throwing hero reportedly gets a much deeper, dramatic arc alongside the original X-Men cast in Avengers: Doomsday.

What did Gambit do in Deadpool & Wolverine?

Gambit appeared in Deadpool & Wolverine as one of the forgotten heroes living in the Void. He barely remembered his past life outside the wasteland, which was ruled by Cassandra Nova, Charles Xavier’s twin sister. Gambit was part of the resistance fighting against her, alongside Laura/X-23, Elektra, and Blade.

Deadpool and Wolverine encountered the group while trying to escape the Void, and they joined forces to fight Nova’s forces. Gambit can charge objects with kinetic energy, causing them to explode on impact. His playing cards and fighting staff were central to his combat style in the film.

However, the MCU movie never showed what happened to the resistance team after Deadpool and Wolverine escaped the Void, leaving the rest outnumbered by Nova’s forces. A deleted scene later shared by Ryan Reynolds offered a possible glimpse at Gambit’s fate. It showed him walking through the wreckage of Nova’s forces, with a portal visible behind him, suggesting he eventually escaped the Void.

Channing Tatum will reprise his role as Gambit in Avengers: Doomsday, which opens in theaters on December 18, 2026.