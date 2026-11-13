Photo Credit: Disney

It’s been a while since fans saw Wreck-It Ralph on the big screen. Now, with more and more requests pouring in for a third iteration, Disney has dropped a major tease.

Recently, Collider‘s Steve Weintraub had an exclusive interview with Walt Disney Animation Studios Chief Creative Officer Jared Bush. Speaking at the 2026 SCAD Savannah Film Festival, Bush brushed off the possibility of a Wreck-It Ralph 3.

Bush said, “Oh, man, I hope so. Right now in Tokyo, there’s a new attraction that’s just about to open that’s Wreck-It Ralph-centric. These are characters I personally love. Going back to that world would be great.”

Directed by Rich Moore, Wreck-It Ralph opened in theaters on November 2, 2012. Following the positive fan reception, Moore teamed up with Phil Johnston to direct a second part, Ralph Breaks the Internet. This movie hit the theaters on November 21, 2018. It has now been almost eight years since fans have witnessed Ralph in cinemas.

What happened at the end of the second Wreck-It Ralph movie?

At the end of Ralph Breaks the Internet, Ralph and Vanellope part ways so Vanellope can stay in the Slaughter Race. During the climax of the film, Ralph’s emotional insecurities accidentally trigger a swarm of Ralph clones. Those clones begin to threaten the internet. Afterward, he accepts that Vanellope can make her own choices, and he defeats the clone monster.

After the giant Ralph monster dissolves, fans witness an emotional moment as Ralph and Vanellope bid each other a heartfelt farewell. Ralph gives Vanellope half of their broken candy medal as she chooses to stay in the race.

The synopsis for Ralph Breaks the Internet, per IMDb, reads, “On a quest to save the video game ‘Sugar Rush’ and to find a replacement, Ralph and his best friend Vanellope travel to the World Wide Web through a Wi-Fi router they find at the arcade.”

After returning to his arcade, Ralph slowly learns to be more independent and starts enjoying new activities. However, the two keep in touch over video calls. The second Wreck-It Ralph movie received an 88% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

Originally reported on ComingSoon.