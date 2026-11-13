Photo Credit: Focus Features

Inde Navarrette has finally revealed the actual reason behind her recent blonde hair look. The Obsession star will soon appear as Rogue in the MCU’s awaited X-Men reboot movie.

Speaking to ET at the GQ Men of the Year event in Los Angeles, Navarrette was asked about her blonde look while visiting Universal Studios with her friends. Explaining the mystery, she revealed it wasn’t a permanent hair transformation but a wig, “100% a wig laid very beautifully. But I do have bleached brows. That is really fun.”

Why Inde Navarrette wanted to go incognito at Universal Studios

Inde Navarrette also revealed that she chose the wig to avoid any potential media attention. “I wanted to go to Universal Studios with my friends, and I didn’t want to be recognized, and so we laid a wig down.” She continued, “I thought it was going to be simple, and they were like, Oh, let’s take a picture with Optimus Prime, because who doesn’t want that picture?”

Additionally, Navarrette also teased her anticipated role of Rogue in the X-Men project. When asked about a potential blonde hair transformation of her character in the film, she replied, “I can confirm that I don’t believe that Rogue is going to be a blonde, unfortunately. Sorry.”

After her breakout performance in Curry Barker’s indie-horror Obsession, the 25-year-old has been in the spotlight. During Disney’s D23 fan event in August, she was officially announced as Rogue for Jake Schreier’s X-Men reboot movie. Its massive cast also includes Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Kit Connor as Cyclops, Christopher Abbott as Professor X, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, and Maya Boyd as Storm. Adam Driver will play the supervillain Nathaniel Milbury/Mister Sinister.

Marvel Studios’ untitled X-Men movie hits theaters on May 5, 2028.