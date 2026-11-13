Photo Credit: Disney

Disney Animation‘s head has dropped a major update on the studio’s future plans. The Disney boss teased that both sequels and originals are in the works.

Disney Animation’s Oscar-winning chief creative officer, Jared Bush, recently attended this year’s SCAD Savannah Film Festival, where he helped unveil a special look at the studio’s new film Hexed. Speaking with Collider at the event, Bush discussed how Disney plans to release sequels and original movies in the future.

“Something that’s important is that there’s no rigid philosophy, or there’s no rigid mandate,” Bush shared. “I’d say with Alan Bergman, with Dana Walden, with Josh D’Amaro, they’re all partners in this. By the way, as is Pixar, because Pixar’s our sister studio, and we talk a lot because both of our studios release movies every year, and we also want to make sure we’re not stepping on their toes.”

The Disney Animation head then stated, “So, I think for me, on average, an equal number of originals to sequels makes sense to me. That doesn’t always mean that it’s going to be one year this and then the next year’s the other, and then back to the other. It will not be that rigid moving forward, but it is something we think about.”

Photo Credit: Disney

What’s up next for Disney Animation?

Disney’s latest release, Hexed, recently premiered at the El Capitan Theatre on November 12, 2026. The movie marks the studio’s first original film since 2023’s Wish. Hexed’s director, Fawn Veerasunthorn, is also working on Clay, another original feature for Disney Animation Studios.

Bush also updated on Disney Animation Studios’ 10-year plan. “Obviously we’ve already announced we’re working on Zootopia 3,” he shared. “That could be in a few different years, depending on how that movie is doing, how the movies around it are doing, and how our world is doing. So, when I talk about a 10-year plan, I know roughly the movies that will be playing within those 10 years.”

Disney is also working on a handful of sequels, including Zootopia 3 and another Frozen chapter following Frozen 3, arriving in 2027. There have also been talks of revisiting the Tangled franchise. Meanwhile, fans can also look forward to a new Princess and the Frog Special featuring the original cast.