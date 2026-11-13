Photo Credit - Universal Pictures

Mike Myers is interested in returning for more Shrek movies after the upcoming fifth installment. The actor has also shared his thoughts on the franchise’s planned Donkey spin-off, which will follow Eddie Murphy’s character in a standalone adventure. His latest comments provide an update on both projects as the animated franchise prepares for its return to theaters.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter at the Focker-in-Law premiere in New York, Myers spoke about the possibility of returning for another Shrek movie and said, “I’d love to.” The actor praised the franchise’s writing and the filmmakers, explaining that he enjoys playing the beloved ogre. He also expressed his appreciation for Cameron Diaz and Murphy, calling Murphy “a genius.”

Myers also spoke about the upcoming Donkey movie and his affection for the character. He said, “I wish Donkey lived in my house! I love that character so much.” The actor admitted that he was uncertain about Shrek’s involvement in the spin-off, adding, “I don’t think I’m in it. I might be. I’m not sure, but it’s long overdue.” He further called Donkey one of his favorite characters of all time.

The Shrek franchise continues with Shrek 5 next year

The franchise will return with Shrek 5, which will hit theaters on June 30, 2027. Myers will reprise his role as Shrek, while Murphy and Diaz will return as Donkey and Fiona. The sequel will also introduce Zendaya, Marcello Hernández, and Skyler Gisondo as the voices of Shrek and Fiona’s children.

Following the fifth installment, Murphy will return for the Donkey spin-off, which will reach theaters on June 30, 2028. Charlie Bean will direct the project, while Matt Flynn will serve as co-director. Rebecca Huntley will produce the animated feature.

While DreamWorks Animation has not officially announced a sixth Shrek movie, Mike Myers’ interest in returning leaves the possibility open.

Originally reported onComingSoon.