Photo Credit: Paramount Pictures

Johnny Depp‘s Christmas movie failed to win over critics. Fans have now taken quite a dislike to the movie too, after one major controversial change.

Depp plays Ebenezer Scrooge in the new movie Ebenezer. As the movie was released in theaters on November 13, 2026, fans couldn’t help but notice one glaring change. The film’s portrayal of the poor and working class contrasts sharply with Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

Taking to Reddit, fans made their disapproval heard. They wrote, “So, in this version, we are told, maybe Scrooge had a point about the poor. Seriously, what the f—? Dickens must be spinning in his grave.”

At the time of writing, the Ti West-directed feature film has a 52% Tomatometer rating from 92 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. There was also discontent regarding Depp’s casting as Scrooge.

How Johnny Depp’s Ebenezer changes the message of A Christmas Carol

Fans say Ti West’s Ebenezer loses the heart of Charles Dickens’ classic novella. The film reshapes how audiences view the poor and charitable organizations. In A Christmas Carol, poverty is a social issue met with kindness and understanding. But in the film, the poor characters are portrayed as dishonest.

Reddit user @Trial258 expressed disappointment that Ebenezer fails to spotlight its themes of redemption and humanity. They compared the movie to other adaptations and stated, “Almost every poor person in this film is a bully, a drunk deadbeat, a grifter, a scavenger, a swindler, a literal f—ing murderer, a disgusting leech, or a victim of circumstance. The people working at the charities are grave-robbing swindlers lining their own pockets at the expense of everyone else (a lovely stereotype that continues to be lobbed at folks who work in the space).”

The user argued that the film’s handling of its themes suggests the creators misunderstood Dickens’ story. Dickens wanted the wealthy to recognize their privilege and responsibility toward those struggling. In the movie, charity workers are portrayed as selfish and corrupt.

Originally reported on ComingSoon.