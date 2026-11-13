Photo Credit - Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Fans have been wondering which superheroes will make up the Avengers in the upcoming MCU film. In a brand-new update, the entire roster for Captain America‘s team has been revealed for Avengers: Doomsday.

According to a new report from Empire, the Avengers will be led by the new Captain America, Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie. Joaquin Torres will take on the Falcon mantle and will be joined by Ant-Man, Thor, and Shang-Chi to form the new lineup. However, Scarlet Witch and Hulk will not be a part of the team, unlike the previous Avengers movies.

In the post-credits of Avengers: Endgame Encore, Dr. Bruce Banner was kidnapped by Doctor Doom. Likewise, the post-credits scene of VisionQuest showed Marvel’s new antagonist seemingly resurrecting Wanda from beneath the ruins of Mount Wundagore.

Chris Evans will also be a part of the upcoming Marvel film and reprise his role as Steve Rogers/Captain America. Evans and Mackie stated that Rogers would assume the Nomad mantle, similar to the comics.

What other superhero teams will appear in Avengers: Doomsday?

Alongside Sam Wilson’s Avengers, the upcoming Marvel film will feature several major superhero factions joining forces to confront the threat posed by Doctor Doom. The New Avengers will also appear in Avengers: Doomsday. The team, branded by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, includes Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Bob Reynolds, John Walker, and Alexei Shostakov.

Alongside them, The Fantastic Four is also appearing in the upcoming film. The team features Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm. The X-Men are also teaming up to stand against Doctor Doom. The mutant heroes who will reportedly make an appearance are Magneto, Nightcrawler, Cyclops, Mystique, Beast, Gambit, and Professor Charles Xavier.

The Wakandans and Talokanils, led by Black Panther Shuri and Namor, will also join the fight against Viktor von Doom. Their team will also include M’Baku, Namora, and Attuma.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to hit the theaters on December 18, 2026.