Photo Credit: Marvel Studios

Paul Bettany just dropped a major hint about Wanda’s MCU future. The VisionQuest star revealed where he stands on reuniting with Elizabeth Olsen and who holds the key to making it happen.

Wanda and Vision’s Avengers: Doomsday reunion gets an answer from Paul Bettany

Paul Bettany wants Vision and Wanda Maximoff to reunite on screen in the MCU. The VisionQuest star shared his hopes at a post-finale screening attended by GamesRadar+. His comments follow a major VisionQuest episode 8 tease about Scarlet Witch’s return.

During the VisionQuest finale, Tommy asks Vision about the late Wanda Maximoff. Vision responds with a line that keeps the door open for her comeback. “We have said goodbye before. So I suppose it stands to reason we might say hello again,” Vision tells Tommy. The moment suggests Scarlet Witch could eventually return from the dead.

Bettany expressed strong enthusiasm about working with Elizabeth Olsen again. “Working with Lizzie was one of the big privileges of my life,” Bettany said. He added that they “found our own lane to swim in” through the WandaVision trilogy. However, he acknowledged such decisions rest with Marvel’s leadership. “I would love for that to happen, but those sort of decisions are made a little bit above my pay grade,” Bettany noted. He jokingly referred to Kevin Feige as “God” when discussing who controls these choices.

Wanda did not reunite with her family during the VisionQuest finale. The episode did bring back Joe Locke as Billy, reprising his Agatha All Along role. However, Wanda’s return now seems closer than ever. The VisionQuest mid-credits scene revealed that Doctor Doom found Wanda under the rubble of Mount Wundagore. He removed the debris and told her that he needed her for her powers.

This tease directly connects Wanda to Avengers: Doomsday and Doctor Doom’s plans. Fans had already speculated she could hide behind the mask of one of Doom’s Latverian Witches. The mid-credits scene now confirms that Wanda is alive and in Doom’s orbit.

Vision’s MCU future also remains uncertain beyond VisionQuest. Bettany and showrunner Terry Matalas have “a lot of ideas” for a potential second season. However, Marvel TV currently has only Zodiac confirmed for post-Secret Wars development.