X-Men: Riverdale’s KJ Apa Shares Disappointing Update After MCU Fan Casts

Photo Credit: CW Network

Riverdale star KJ Apaopened up about auditioning for a Marvel Cinematic Universe role. The 29-year-old said it was for the MCU’s X-Men reboot, which revealed much of its cast during New York Comic Con.

KJ Apa auditioned for a role adjacent to the X-Men but didn’t get it. In an interview with Collider’s Maggie Lovitt, Apa said, “I didn’t get that one, but that’s fine.” When Lovitt pointed to the possibility of him getting a role later, given that the franchise is just getting started, he said he “already tested for it” and wasn’t successful in securing a role.

It remains unknown which character Apa might have auditioned for, but online rumors already suggest it might be Cyclops. The role is now going to be played by Kit Connor.

Marvel’s X-Men reboot has sparked plenty of casting rumors

While much of the X-Men reboot cast has been revealed, several key characters still need casting. In fact, they have not even been confirmed as part of the project. X-Men movie will feature Rogue, Angel, Professor X, Emma Frost, Mister Sinister, Cyclops, Jean Grey, Storm, and possibly Iceman.

With most of Xavier’s original students in the 2028 movie, fans have speculated that Hank McCoy/Beast might also appear. Peter Claffey, who plays Sir Duncan the Tall in HBO’s Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, has been rumored to be in the running.

Earlier this month, rumors also suggested that Daniel Radcliffe might have joined the project. Fans have often cast the Harry Potter alum as a newer version of Wolverine. Marvel Studios has not confirmed the news. Other online speculation has focused on who might play other key X-Men characters, such as Magneto, Nightcrawler, and Gambit.