Obsession’s Curry Barker Has Idea for R-Rated Indiana Jones Movie Fans May Hate: ‘F—ed Up’

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Obsession director Curry Barker wants to give the adventure genre a disturbing new twist. The filmmaker wants to make an R-rated film inspired by Indiana Jones, but he envisions a much darker take on the franchise’s family-friendly approach. He has discussed the idea with his producing partner, Cooper Tomlinson, as the two explore possibilities for a different kind of adventure movie.

In a recent interview with Gold Derby, Barker further elaborated his vision. He revealed that he and Tomlinson have discussed creating an epic adventure inspired by Steven Spielberg’s films. Barker said, “I would want to do a really f—ed up, rated-R version of [Indiana Jones].”

Why Curry Barker thinks adventure movies need a darker edge?

Barker explained that they want to explore an adventure story, a genre which has received little attention in mainstream cinema. He said, “I want to do a crazy adventure movie.” He added that he and Tomlinson have discussed moving beyond the family-friendly adventure films audiences are familiar with. “That’s something that Cooper and I have talked about, because we feel like we’ve never seen something like that; we’ve only ever seen the family-friendly version.”

Curry Barker wants to explore how ordinary people handle situations they never expected to face. He prefers this approach over following a skilled adventurer who knows how to overcome every challenge. The director asked, “But what happens if two regular guys, or one regular guy, goes on a journey that turns crazy?” This approach could allow Barker to bring elements of his horror filmmaking into the adventure genre. Instead of relying only on action and exploration, the story could feature disturbing situations and unexpected developments. He said, “Literally pushing the boundaries of that genre would be fun for me.”

Barker’s comments outline an idea, not an officially announced film. He has not confirmed whether Tomlinson will be involved or provided any casting or production details.

Originally reported on ComingSoon.