Absolute Superman: Brainiac Was Just Killed by Huge DC Villain Ahead of Man of Tomorrow Role

Image Source: DC / Rafa Sandoval

Absolute Superman‘s latest issue marks a major turning point for the Man of Steel, bringing back a familiar villain. The storyline ends Superman’s confrontation with Brainiac while introducing a new threat for the superhero.

Brainiac‘s death is the issue’s defining moment, with Lex Luthor delivering the fatal blow. In the ultimate showdown, Luthor blows Brainiac’s head off and escapes with his ship. The moment marks an unusual turn in the story, given Luthor and Superman’s longstanding rivalry. However, Luthor’s actions are driven by revenge against Brainiac rather than his usual conflict with Superman.

Lex Luthor was initially portrayed as a happy man living a peaceful life with his family. However, everything changed when Brainiac brutally murdered his entire family in front of him after Luthor rejected his offer to join him.

Jason Aaron wrote Absolute Superman #25, with artwork by Rafa Sandoval, Juan Ferreyra, and Carmine Di Giandomenico.

Brainiac’s reign of terror takes a shocking turn as Superman’s fight reaches its climax

Before the terrifying villain faced an unexpected death, Brainiac put Superman through a psychological nightmare. In the simulation, the Man of Steel was forced to shovel endless versions of his own corpse into an incinerator. The disturbing ordeal attempts to overwhelm the hero through repeated exposure to his own death.

However, Kal-El endures the mental attack and survives, ultimately defeating Brainiac and preventing him from shrinking Smallville, Missouri. The story then shifts to the final confrontation, where Lex Luthor enters the scene. It also explores Luthor’s emotional detachment, showing him walking away from Lois Lane during her attempted interview. The story also follows him to his basement, where he builds new tech that eventually kills Brainiac before he escapes Earth.

The climax will leave the door open for future confrontations between Superman and Lex Luthor, who will form an unlikely alliance in the upcoming live-action film Man of Tomorrow.