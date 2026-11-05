Hit Sci-Fi Action Movie That Broke Box Office Records Sets Netflix Streaming Release Date

Photo Credit: Netflix

A hit sci-fi action movie will soon be heading to Netflix for streaming. Papa Zola The Movie, which shattered box office records in Southeast Asia with its theatrical release last year, has officially set its release date for streaming on the platform.

As reported by What’s on Netflix, Monsta Studios’ animated sci-fi action-comedy is set to make its way to the United States with its Netflix US streaming debut on December 1, 2026. Both the original Malay audio and the English dub are expected to be available upon launch.

The film was released in Malaysia on December 11, 2025, where it became the highest-grossing animated film with its staggering RM 68.2 million box office gross. It is written, directed and produced by Nizam Razak.

What is Papa Zola The Movie about?

Papa Zola The Movie blends family-friendly comedy with high-stakes sci-fi action as it follows Papa Zola leading a quiet life as a bumbling food delivery rider alongside his wife, Mama Zila, and their daughter, Pipi. However, the mundane routine of this self-proclaimed “Lover of Truth” hides a secret past as a skilled operative.

As per Netflix’s official logline for the movie: “When invading aliens kidnap his daughter, a doting dad must don the mask of his secret-agent past to save her — and foil their plan for world domination.”

In this film, Papa Zola has to dust off the cobwebs and reunite with old allies to save his daughter and prevent an extraterrestrial threat that could turn Earth into a simulated reality.

While Nizam Razak voices Papa Zola, Noor Ieesya Isandra joins him as Pipi Zola, Noor Ezdiani Ahmad Fawzi as Mama Zila, Yusuf Bahrin as Kachax Khan, Aloeng Silalahi as YonB, Nurfathiah Diaz as BoBoiBoy, Dzubir Mohammed Zakaria as Gopal, Anas Abdul Aziz as Olien, Mimi Aimi as Cimubot, and Ielham Iskandar Mohd Nizam as Otoi.

Originally reported on ComingSoon.net.