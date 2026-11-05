Skyler Gisondo on Why Jimmy Olsen Show Is Way Different Than Superman: ‘Uncharted Territory’

Photo Credit - Warner Bros. Pictures

Skyler Gisondo has opened up about his Jimmy Olsen Show in James Gunn’s DCU. After his debut as the Daily Planet photographer in 2025’s Superman, Gisondo will next play the character in the upcoming Man of Tomorrow and the spin-off series, The People v. Gorilla Grodd.

Talking to Deadline, the actor was asked what new aspects of Jimmy Olsen he is excited to explore in his own show and if he felt nervous about it. Gisondo replied, “We just wrapped. This is uncharted territory for me, and I don’t know what I can say. I really don’t want to get fired, and I really don’t want to get in trouble [laughs].”

He then went on to explain how the show is much different than Superman: “People can expect something different. In the movie, Jimmy, because you’re getting a smaller dose of him, it’s [not as big of a performance]. On the show, I can be a little more off-the-wall in some ways. I can take bigger swings.” Gisondo continued, “There’s a difference between being a piece of the puzzle in a very big movie, where you can come in, take really big swings and try things, and being more at the center of a story. It’s a different kind of thing.”

He added, “I think the stakes of the show are surprisingly big. It’s deeply funny, and I think people are going to be surprised by the stakes, where it goes, and how big it gets. It’s definitely a more intense version of Jimmy Olsen than we’ve seen before. I don’t think I can get fired for anything I just said [laughs].”

Who else is starring in the Jimmy Olsen show with Skyler Gisondo?

In The People v. Gorilla Grodd, the upcoming DCU mockumentary series, Gisondo is joined by numerous stars. The list includes Jimmy Tatro portraying Gorilla Grodd via facial motion capture, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, and Wendell Pierce as Perry White. Mary Holland plays the female lead, Sandra. Sara Gilbert has been cast as a journalist in the DC spin-off show. Besides them, Eduardo Franco, Arian Moayed, Dan Perrault, Andrew Leeds, and Tim Baltz have also reportedly been cast in undisclosed roles.

The People v. Gorilla Grodd does not yet have an announced release date, but the DCU series will reportedly offer a new, more intense take on Jimmy Olsen.