Godzilla Fans Should Know This Health Warning Before Seeing Minus One in Theaters.

Credits: Toho

Godzilla Minus Zero is getting positive early reception, but its loud audio has also become a talking point among viewers. Some audience members have described the theatrical sound as overwhelming, with one sharing a warning from their Apple Watch.

Content creator @imPatrickT shared a screenshot of his smartwatch’s 90-decibel warning from the Noise app on X. He also described Godzilla Minus Zero as “the loudest movie” he had ever heard. “This will be a reference title for testing theater setups. Unbelievable film, and the definition of FILMED FOR IMAX,” the viewer wrote.

A 90 dB sound level is comparable to a lawn mower, heavy traffic, or a subway train, making it considerably loud. Hearing protection is generally recommended for prolonged exposure to noise above 80 dB. Given Godzilla Minus Zero’s 135-minute runtime, viewers with sensitive ears may want to consider bringing earplugs, particularly for IMAX screenings.

Godzilla Minus Zero’s deafening sound design has some moviegoers reaching for earplugs

Some viewers experienced similar incidents with the film’s intense sound exposure. @ScottMendelson shared that his 15-year-old enjoyed the movie but covered his ears during much of an IMAX presentation. The viewer also mentioned using hearing aids during the screening. “I had my hearing aids on ‘mute’ and could still hear the movie,” Mendelson wrote.

@DJannadhiya wrote that they will be carrying “Loop earplugs” to the theater, which are used to reduce volume without completely blocking out sound. @lukesoutpost also commented, “Literally felt like Godzilla was going to walk through the screen at the Chinese Theatre,” the viewer wrote. “I was genuinely scared from the sound in the best way possible. You felt EVERYTHING.”

As for the film, Minus Zero is the first Japanese production ever filmed for IMAX. As of writing, it holds an 89% approval rating from critics, based on 101 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, the R-rated film opens in theaters on November 6.