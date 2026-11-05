Godzilla Minus Zero Sequel Update Reveals if Franchise Has Plans to Continue

(Photo Credit: Toho)

Godzilla Minus Zero director Takashi Yamazaki has offered an encouraging update for fans of the franchise. Although the filmmaker is already working on other projects, he has not ruled out the possibility of another sequel.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, whether he has plans for a third installment in the Godzilla Minus series, given the latest movie’s open ending. The director said, “I would say it’s about fifty-fifty at this point. I’m quite satisfied and happy with the current ending we have. It entrusts the interpretation to the audience in terms of how they want to receive it and what they want to walk out of theaters with. That being said, if Godzilla Minus Zero is my last Godzilla film, that would make me a bit sad.”

Godzilla Minus Zero opened in Japanese theaters on November 3, 2026, and is set to begin its wide theatrical release in North America on November 6. The movie is a direct sequel to 2023’s Godzilla Minus One. Ryunosuke Kamiki and Minami Hamabe reprise their respective roles as Koichi Shikishima and Noriko Oishi.

The Godzilla Minus Zero director has other projects lined up before a possible return

During the interview, Yamazaki also revealed that he will be working on other projects before potentially returning to make another Godzilla Minus film. “I have other films lined up, starting with Grandgear and a few others, but at some point in my career, I would love to revisit Godzilla,” the director added.

Yamazaki’s next major project is Grandgear, a sci-fi action film that will mark his English-language feature debut. J.J. Abrams and Glen Zipper will produce the film, which Yamazaki will direct from his original screenplay. Although the plot details of Grandgear remain under wraps, footage shown at CinemaCon in April 2026 teased giant robots battling in a city.

Yamazaki is also developing Nue with 20th Century Studios. Ridley Scott is attached as a producer through his production company, Scott Free.