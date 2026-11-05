VisionQuest’s Edgar Allan Poe Reference Gives a Major MCU Villain Clue

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A reference to the Edgar Allan Poe poem “The Raven” offers a major clue to the secret villain of VisionQuest. Additionally, the poem further ties together the series’ recurring themes of grief and mourning.

A major subplot of VisionQuest centers around the artificial intelligences Jocasta and Ultron. The former is a simulation of scientist Josephine Carrington, whose work helped pioneer brain-mapping and computer simulations of human thinking. Ultron was based upon her work, which was purchased by Tony Stark after Dr. Carrington’s death.

Before her death, Carrington decided that she had errored in trying to create machines that thought like people. Instead, what was needed to save humanity was to “rewrite their code,” creating a hive mind that was less greedy and chaotic. The two AI partner together to bring Dr. Carrington’s life’s work to fruition, and free the nanites she created for this purpose.

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The nanites were entombed with Carrington, within a container with several locks. Each lock required a key created for each of Carrington’s business partners. VisionQuest Episode 7, “Immolation,” revealed that each key took different forms. One lock needed a retinal scan, while another required a facial recognition scan. In the case of Dr. Carrington herself, the lock was voice activated and required her reciting the first verse of Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Raven.”

However, the two AI discovered that the container required a sixth key; a password neither of them knew. It was at this point that Jocasta realized some of her memories had been specifically erased, removing all reference to a sixth partner of Dr. Carrington. This mystery man was identified as “The Client,” who was hunting Vision. However, the use of Poe’s “The Raven” suggests a reason for why Jocasta had no memory of “The Client.”

The Meaning of VisionQuest’s “The Raven” Reference

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Poe’s “The Raven” centers around an unnamed narrator, haunted by the death of a lost love named Lenore. His efforts to distract himself while reading are thwarted the arrival of the titular raven. Considered one of Poe’s greatest works, the poem was intended to be a metaphor for the depression born of mourning.

With that in mind, Jocasta’s incomplete memories of Josephine Carrington’s life are explained. Carrington died thinking people would be better off thinking like machines. It would make sense that she would create her perfect immortal self devoid of memory of her lost love. This is why her tomb is decorated with ravens rather than her other favorite bird, starlings. It is also why her lock required a recitation of Poe’s “The Raven,” which shows the dangers of obsessing over lost love. However, the themes of “The Raven” are repeated throughout the story of VisionQuest, particularly in the episode “Immolation.”

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“Immolation” opens with a flashback to the life of Dr. Phineas Horton, who created the first AI in the MCU. Horton is revealed to have grown obsessed with recreating the son he lost to tragedy. This ultimately costs him the wife and daughter he neglected as he pursued his studies.

The themes of “The Raven” are also reflected in the core conflict of Vision himself in VisionQuest. The reborn Vision denies that he is the same being that Scarlet Witch magically created while mourning her lost love in WandaVision. This is because he does not want to feel the same loss which drove Wanda to madness when she lost her perfect family.