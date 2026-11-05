VisionQuest’s Last Episode Trailer Announces ‘One Final Surprise’ in MCU Show’s Finale

(Photo Credit: Disney+)

A new promo for the VisionQuest finale has been released, teasing a major development in the MCU series. The preview raises questions about Vision and Jocasta’s fates following Episode 7, which left several storylines unresolved.

While the brief footage revisits scenes from previous episodes, it also builds on Episode 7’s cliffhangers. In the latest release, Vision accepts his memories as his own and acknowledges Tommy as his son. Meanwhile, the mysterious Client offers Vision the source code he needs to save Lisa while offering Jocasta a chance to recover her forgotten memories. He then captures both synthezoids. Meanwhile, Ultron throws F.R.I.D.A.Y. off a balcony inside Jocasta’s mindscape.

The episode ends by revealing that the Client shares the same human appearance as Ultron’s avatar. One of his men fires a missile at Paladin’s vehicle, leaving his fate uncertain.

What happens in the VisionQuest’s last episode trailer?

The 30-second promo opens with a conversation between Ultron and Jocasta previously seen in the series. Ultron’s human avatar tells Jocasta, “I want to know you,” to which she replies, “I want to be known.” She then reveals her true identity to Ultron.

The trailer subsequently shows Jocasta saying, “You took something of mine. I want it back,” seemingly teasing an impending confrontation with Ultron following her capture. Ultron then describes her as “a threat to peace,” warning Vision and his inner AIs about the situation they face.

The promo then shifts to Vision holding F.R.I.D.A.Y. as he promises, “We will find them and we will stop them both together,” and “as a family,” while Tommy appears in the scene. Another scene features Vision, Tommy, Paladin, and Lisa together in a room. Their appearance raises questions about how Paladin and F.R.I.D.A.Y. returned following the events of the previous episode.

Toward the end, the promo shows Vision and Tommy experiencing an unsettling moment involving their powers. The footage does not clarify what happens to them.

VisionQuest’s final episode airs on Tuesday, November 10 at 6 p.m. PT, exclusively on Disney+.