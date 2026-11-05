James Gunn’s New Peacemaker Post Has Every DCU Fan Saying the Same Thing

Photo Credit: HBO Max

DCU fans have showered praise on a Peacemaker star after James Gunn shared a special message. The superhero TV series premiered four years ago and starred John Cena in the titular role.

Gunn shared a post on Thursday to wish Robert Patrick a happy 68th birthday. His message read, “Happy birthday to Peacemaker’s father in any and every universe.” The post quickly drew reactions from avid fans who also admired Patrick’s performance as Peacemaker’s father in the acclaimed HBO Max show.

One fan, @TheElliottSmith, wrote, “Casting Robert as Peacemaker’s dad is still one of my favorite choices in that show.” Another person, @somegeekguy, echoed similar sentiments, saying, “Happy Birthday to Robert Patrick, what a great man!”

Other fans also reacted on Threads, showering Patrick’s role with praise. One fan named @tomberdinski wrote, “Best. Casting. Ever.” Another individual, @mynameismarktobin, wrote, “Happy Birthday to him, he’s one of the greats!”

A closer look at Robert Patrick’s role as Peacemaker’s father

Robert Patrick was introduced as Peacemaker’s abusive father, Auggie Smith/White Dragon, in Season 1. He was a supervillain in the first chapter and earned a lot of praise for pulling off the role perfectly. Season 1 ended with his character’s death.

However, Patrick returned in Peacemaker Season 2 last year. He played an alternate version of Auggie Smith who was good and kind. But this version also died eventually.

While Gunn hasn’t shared an update on Patrick’s return in a different role, the actor himself is ready to be back. During an interaction with ScreenRant, he was asked whether Gunn had discussed future projects with him. “No, we haven’t,” he replied.

However, Patrick made it clear that it “doesn’t mean that there couldn’t be down the road, and who the hell knows?” He added, “James is going to have a lot of projects out there. I’m a gun for hire, man, so if the suit fits, I’ll wear it. I’m ready to go.”