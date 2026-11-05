Sorry, Channing Tatum, but Marvel’s X-Men Future Can’t Be Held Hostage by Its Past

Photo Credit: Marvel Studios

Channing Tatum is still interested in making a Gambit movie. Unfortunately, Marvel must make a difficult decision to do what’s right for its future.

Tatum remains hopeful about making a Gambit movie in the MCU. While speaking with ScreenRant, Tatum discussed the rocky development process for Gambit. The movie went through three different directors before ultimately being shelved after Disney purchased 20th Century Fox. Tatum would still love to make a Gambit movie as long as he can find a “very, very good director to realize it.”

When the film was originally being developed a decade ago, a Gambit movie sounded like a fun idea. Sadly for Tatum, timing is everything, and it’s now the wrong moment for his Gambit.

Marvel’s new era should leave Gambit in the past

There was a time when a Gambit movie made sense. Fox’s X-Men movies were extremely profitable in the 2010s. Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine stories and Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool movies also proved that audiences responded well to spin-offs. Tatum’s Gambit movie would have worked during that era.

Unfortunately, the Gambit movie never got off the ground or found the right director. It’s a common problem which plagues so many projects.

However, not many actors get thrown a life raft to portray the character they’ve been wanting to play for years. That happened for Tatum in Deadpool & Wolverine. Tatum made the most of his opportunity and became one of the film’s memorable supporting characters. He clearly won over Marvel executives because Tatum’s Gambit will play an integral role in Avengers: Doomsday.

If the rumors are true, it will be the end of the line for Fox’s X-Men in either Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars. That doesn’t mean these characters will all die, but it should wrap up their storylines.

Tatum should be one of those actors who says goodbye to Gambit during these Avengers movies. It was a fun run, but Marvel must start fresh after Avengers: Secret Wars. With the MCU establishing a central timeline for the Mutant Era, Marvel must usher in its fresh crop of characters to build around.

One group that will become a pillar of the MCU’s future is the X-Men. Marvel has already cast new actors to play X-Men in the MCU, including Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Kit Connor as Cyclops, and Christopher Abbott as Charles Xavier. If Marvel wants to bring Gambit into the fold, then it should recast the role. A new chapter means leaving certain things in the past. Tatum and most of Fox’s X-Men are unfortunate casualties of that decision.

Again, Tatum finally had the opportunity to play Gambit in multiple movies. That’s a win in itself. It’s time for Marvel to move into the future while saying goodbye to its past.