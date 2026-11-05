Pixar Shakeup: Replacement for Longtime President Revealed as Jim Morris Steps Down

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Pixar is preparing for a major leadership transition as longtime president Jim Morris steps aside. The studio has confirmed a new successor as part of a wider reshuffle, with another veteran executive also moving into a senior creative position. The changes will take effect in early 2027.

Jonathan Garson to succeed Jim Morris as new President of Pixar

Jonathan Garson will take over on Jan. 4, 2027. He joined Pixar in 2010 after 16 years at Disney, where he served as an assistant to the chairman of The Walt Disney Studios in the late 1990s. He later became vice president of franchise and product management, helping shape long-term plans for Disney’s animated properties, working across company divisions to identify growth opportunities for its animated brands (via Wrap).

Garson has worn several hats during his time at Pixar, steering the studio’s global marketing campaigns and franchise plans while overseeing everything from promotional content and consumer products to theme parks, exhibitions and more.

In addition, he previously ran the studio’s feature film production as executive vice president of production. Docter will continue calling the creative shots as chief creative officer, with Pixar describing the leadership setup as a partnership between “creative vision and execution.”

After more than two decades at Pixar, Jim Morris is stepping away from the president’s chair and taking on the title of president emeritus. His 21-year run included 12 years leading the studio, but he won’t be disappearing from his old projects.

Morris will continue advising on upcoming projects, including Incredibles 3, scheduled to hit theaters June 16, 2028. He will also remain involved in nurturing talent, mentoring employees and supporting technology initiatives.

Pixar has plenty of box office bragging rights from 2026. Daniel Chong’s Hoppers brought in nearly $400 million worldwide. Toy Story 5 delivered an even bigger home run. Directed by Andrew Stanton and co-directed by Kenna Harris, the latest installment crossed $1.14 billion globally, making it the highest-grossing film in the franchise.