James Bond Update: Popular Oscar-Winner Still Wants to Make 007 Movie After Denis Villeneuve

Photo Credit: United Artists Releasing

Denis Villeneuve is preparing to take James Bond in a new direction, but another filmmaker who once competed for the director’s chair is not giving up on the franchise. Oscar-nominated filmmaker Edward Berger has made it clear that he would still love to direct a 007 movie if the opportunity comes his way.

Berger, who also directed All Quiet on the Western Front and Conclave, was among the five filmmakers reportedly considered for the next Bond movie. Villeneuve eventually landed the job, but Berger remains interested in joining the franchise in the future.

Speaking with Screen Off Script at the Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival, Berger was asked whether he still wanted to make a James Bond movie.

“Oh, absolutely […] James Bond, I’ve been a lifelong fan, and if they ever decided that they needed a director, that I could be a director that suited the films, I’m incredibly passionate about it,” he said.

What do we know about Denis Villeneuve’s James Bond movie so far?

Villeneuve is directing the next James Bond film, which will begin a new chapter for the spy franchise. The project is being developed by Amazon MGM Studios, with Amy Pascal and David Heyman producing. Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is writing the screenplay, while plot details and the release date remain under wraps.

The film will also be the first Bond installment under Amazon MGM’s creative control following the departure of longtime franchise overseers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. Production is expected to begin in 2027, after Villeneuve completes Dune: Part Three.

Berger was reportedly among the finalists considered alongside Villeneuve, Edgar Wright, Jonathan Nolan, and Paul King. His latest comments show that he remains open to directing a future installment if the studio decides to bring in another filmmaker.

Casting speculation surrounding the next 007 also continues. Callum Turner has emerged as a reported frontrunner after screen tests alongside other actors, including Jack Lowden and Josh O’Connor. However, Amazon MGM Studios has yet to confirm who will replace Daniel Craig.

For now, Villeneuve will lead the franchise’s next outing, while Berger remains hopeful that he could get his chance to direct James Bond down the line.

Originally reported on ComingSoon.