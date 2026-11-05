Spider-Man Rumor Teases Supernatural Twist to Next MCU Era & Gives Daredevil Fans Hope

Photo Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has already introduced Daredevil in its movies. Now, according to a new update, more good news may be on its way for Daredevil fans.

In a recent X post, insider and scooper James Mack shared hints about how the Spider-Man storyline would progress. Mack pointed out that the Defenders will most likely connect to the Spider-Man movies. The scooper added one more twist.

Mack wrote, “RUMOR: the urban productions in the next saga will have supernatural elements; Marvel wants the Defenders and Spider-Man to be connected to that side of the MCU. I’ve heard they also want to introduce Cloak and Dagger alongside them.”

However, all the above information is just rumor at this point. Marvel hasn’t revealed anything about the plot of the upcoming Spider-Man movies.

Spider-Man and The Defenders aren’t the only heroes tied to the rumored shift

Rumors hint at a grounded, street-level focus to bring Marvel heroes into the Spider-Man orbit. While Punisher has already appeared in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and fans loved his rivalry with the web-slinger, he may remain part of upcoming Spider-Man projects.

Beyond the core Defenders lineup, which includes Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, and Luke Cage, several other fan-favorite characters might come in. The iconic duo Cloak and Dagger might join Spider-Man to bridge the gap between street-level crime and the MCU’s supernatural side.

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger premiered in 2018. Created by Joe Pokaski, the series followed teenage heroes as they formed a partnership. Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph played the lead roles as Tandy Bowen, aka Dagger, and Tyrone Johnson, aka Cloak. Marvel might bring back the original actors and treat this as a reboot. However, the MCU has not officially confirmed this.