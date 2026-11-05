Avatar: Fire and Ash Gets Exciting New Digital & 4K UHD Release Dates With Tons of Extra Content

(Photo Credit: 20th Century Studios)

James Cameron‘s Avatar: Fire and Ash returns to home media with an expanded collection of bonus content. Titled Avatar: Fire and Ash Collector’s Edition, the release packs nine hours of additional content.

20th Century Studios announced that Avatar: Fire and Ash Collector’s Edition will be released digitally and in 4K Ultra HD on December 8. The digital release will be available through Amazon Prime Video, Fandango at Home, and other digital retailers. Fans can purchase the physical edition from major retailers on the same day. The studio has not announced the pricing details.

The 2025 film is a sequel to Avatar: The Way of Water. It received mixed-to-positive reviews, and currently holds a 66% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes based on 364 reviews. Audience reception was considerably more positive, with the film earning a 90% Popcornmeter score. The PG-13-rated film grossed more than $1.4 billion worldwide, ranking as the third-highest-grossing film of 2025.

(Photo Credit: 20th Century Studios)

(Photo Credit: 20th Century Studios)

The Collector’s Edition takes viewers deeper into the world of Pandora

Those who already own the physical edition may wonder whether the new Collector’s Edition is worth purchasing. The set includes over nine hours of extra content. More than six hours of the bonus material consists of previously unseen content, offering a closer look at the film’s production. The collection includes deleted scenes, extended sequences, performance capture demonstrations, and behind-the-scenes featurettes.

One highlight is Fire and Water: Making the Avatar Films, a two-episode feature. The collection also includes Igniting the Flame: The Making of Avatar: Fire and Ash, a series of featurettes exploring the filmmakers’ creative process.

Viewers can also watch deleted and extended scenes, including sequences involving the Wind Traders, the Sully family, and the Ash People. The collection also features performance-capture demonstrations featuring Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Sam Worthington, and Sigourney Weaver.

Additionally, the release includes a tribute to the late producer Jon Landau, along with RDA orientation videos.