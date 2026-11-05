James Bond Fans Can Now Play 007 First Light’s Opening Mission for Free

(Photo Credit: IO Interactive)

James Bond fans can now step into the world of 007 First Light without spending a single penny. Developed and published by IO Interactive, the acclaimed adventure game’s opening mission is now available for free.

IO Interactive has launched a 007 First Light – Free Starter Pack across multiple platforms. The pack lets players who haven’t bought the full game sample its opening mission. The game features a new version of James Bond’s origin story.

Check out the 007 First Light – Free Starter Pack trailer below (watch more trailers):

007 First Light’s free starter pack comes with a limited-time discount

The Free Starter Pack lets players play 007 First Light’s opening mission, “Against All Odds,” for free. The prologue is set in Iceland and follows a young James Bond. He is shown as a rookie before he achieves his iconic spy status later in the story.

Players can download the Starter Pack without purchasing the full game. It is currently available to download on PC via Steam and Xbox Series X|S. The Starter Pack will be available on PlayStation 5 starting November 10, 2026.

PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers can also access an exclusive one-hour timed trial of the game. The progress made in the free pack will carry over into the full game upon purchase.

Fans who want to dive into the adventure game’s full story can currently get it at a massive discount for a limited duration. PC owners can save 40% while purchasing it on Steam between November 5 and November 9, 2026. Xbox Series X|S players can get the discount from November 5 to November 15, 2026. PS5 owners can also get it at a 50% discount between November 5 and November 30, 2026.

007 First Light is now available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will also arrive on the Nintendo Switch 2 next year on March 18, 2027.

Originally reported on ComingSoon.net.