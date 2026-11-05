Doctor Doom’s Witch Army Has a Terrifying Surprise in Avengers: Doomsday, Claims Insider

(Photo Credit: Marvel Studios)

Doctor Doom’s Latverian witches could play a surprising role in Avengers: Doomsday. The upcoming film will introduce a new threat to the MCU as Robert Downey Jr. takes on the role of Victor von Doom. The film will explore the villain’s plans and his connection to the multiverse. However, Marvel has kept details about his followers and their abilities under wraps.

The insider MyTimeToShineHello has shared a new claim about Doom’s Latverian witches. In a post on X, the insider wrote, “One of the Latverian witches in Doomsday is going to do something that makes the entire theater scream.”

The post did not identify the witch or explain what she would do. Marvel has also not confirmed the claim.

Who are Doctor Doom’s mysterious Latverian witches, and could they be familiar MCU characters?

Latveria is central to Doctor Doom’s history in Marvel Comics. The fictional European country is his homeland, and he rules it as a monarch. Doom is also a powerful sorcerer, so magical followers would fit his MCU storyline.

However, Marvel has yet to explain who the witches are or how they fit into Doom’s plans. Their reported presence has prompted speculation that they could be familiar characters from the franchise.

One popular theory involves Wanda Maximoff. The Scarlet Witch‘s fate remains unresolved after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Her powerful magic could make her a significant figure in Doom’s storyline. However, there is no confirmed evidence that Wanda is part of his army.

Another possibility is Clea, portrayed by Charlize Theron. The character made her MCU debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and has a connection to the Dark Dimension. Her magical background could make her relevant to the upcoming film, although her involvement remains unconfirmed.

Fans have also speculated about Sylvie, a Loki variant who played a major role in the multiverse storyline. However, there is currently no evidence connecting her to Latveria or Doom’s followers.

For now, these remain fan theories, not confirmed casting or plot details. Marvel has yet to reveal the witches’ identities or explain the moment the insider teased.

Avengers: Doomsday will release in theaters on December 18, 2026.