Ryan Gosling Returns to Project Hail Mary in New Video, But It’s Not the Sequel

Photo Credit: Amazon MGM Studios

Ryan Gosling returns as Project Hail Mary‘s Dr. Ryland Grace in a surprising new adventure. In a new video, Gosling asks fans to pilot the titular ship in the upcoming mixed reality experience, Project Hail Mary: Journey Among the Stars. Announced earlier this year, the game will also feature the original voice actor for Rocky reprise the role.

The video also announces the game’s release date. Project Hail Mary: Journey Among the Stars releases on November 12, 2026. The immersive experience will arrive on PICO, Android XR, and Meta Quest 3/3S.

The new experience takes Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary adventure beyond the big screen

The upcoming game will see players step into the role of Dr. Grace in an original chapter of the Hail Mary mission. Like most mixed-reality experiences, Journey Among Stars blends the player’s physical environment with the Hail Mary itself. Players will need to diagnose problems, improvise solutions, and push the limits of science and engineering, much like Grace in the film.

Gamers will also need to manage the ship’s cargo as they travel through space from Tau Ceti to 40 Eridani A. Project Hail author Andy Weir wrote the original story for the game. The gameplay trailer also shows mechanics like interacting with objects in zero gravity and fist-bumping Rocky, and more.

Following the film’s success, Weir has said he has no plans to write a sequel to the original novel any time soon. Instead, his next book will be another standalone novel. Gosling will return to the world of science fiction and fantasy next year in Star Wars: Starfighter, followed by Marvel Studios’ Ghost Rider.

Those who pre-order the game on Meta and Pico will receive in-game items like the gold Xenonite sculptures. The game costs $17.99 on the Meta Store.

Originally reported on ComingSoon.