Nikita Dragun Gives X-Men Star Kelly Hu a Perfect Lady Deathstrike Surprise

Credits: 20th Century Fox

Nikita Dragun has brought a familiar X-Men villain back this Halloween. Her LadyDeathstrike transformation also gave actress Kelly Huan unexpected surprise.

The 30-year-old influencer shared a video on X showing her surprising Kelly Hu with the elaborate costume. The clip begins with Dragun video-calling Hu from a studio setup. As soon as Hu sees the transformation, she screams, “Oh my God… WTF.” Her reaction quickly turns into excitement as she takes a closer look at the costume.

The actress praises her effort, telling her, “You look amazing! Girl, you look better than I did!” Dragun refuses to take the compliment, replying, “No, no one can be better than the original, Auntie”. A clip of Hu’s emotional scene from the film also appears during their conversation.

Dragun then recreates several of Lady Deathstrike’s signature poses, including crossing her arms and extending the character’s claws. The video places her movements alongside stills of Hu from the movie. She also attempts to copy the villain’s fighting style, joking, “I was trying to do your bop, bop, bop, bop!” Her imitation leaves Hu laughing hysterically.

Sharing the video, Dragun wrote, “Surprising my auntie Kelly Hu. The original Lady Deathstrike X-Men.”

Kelly Hu originally brought Lady Deathstrike to life in X2

Kelly Hu played Yuriko Oyama, better known as Lady Deathstrike, in 2003’s X2: X-Men United. Directed by Bryan Singer, the film was the second installment in the original X-Men film series. Hu’s character worked as Colonel William Stryker’s bodyguard and became a major threat to Wolverine. Hugh Jackman played the mutant, who shared several abilities with her.

In the film, Stryker uses mind control to keep Yuriko under his control. He also gives her adamantium claws, making her a dangerous opponent in combat. Her fight with Wolverine at the Weapon X facility stands among the film’s major action sequences. The confrontation highlights their similar abilities, including healing powers and metal claws.

The film’s version differs from the original Marvel Comics character. In the comics, Lady Deathstrike is a cyborg assassin who undergoes extensive body modifications. Hu’s portrayal instead presents Yuriko as a mutant whose abilities mirror Wolverine’s. Her role remains an important part of the film’s story.