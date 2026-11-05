MCU’s Next Saga After Avengers: Secret Wars Won’t Just Be About X-Men, Insider Provides Details

Photo Credit: Marvel Studios

MCU fans can’t wait for the X-Men to take over after Avengers: Secret Wars. Marvel has big plans according to recent updates.

In a now-deleted tweet, scooper James Mack hinted at Marvel’s post-Secret Wars plans. Mack stated the next saga won’t simply be called the Mutant Saga. The post read, “Rumor: I was told that the next saga won’t be called the Mutant Saga, It would need a name that plausibly represents the three main focuses of the next saga, Mutants, the Supernatural, and Cosmic side.”

Fans must take the update with a grain of salt, as Marvel has yet to reveal their post-Secret Wars plan. Kevin Feige and team are currently busy with their two big upcoming releases, Avengers: Doomsday in 2026 and Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027.

Photo Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing

Marvel’s bigger plans reportedly extend across three major corners of its universe

Per The Direct, Marvel plans three universes and three separate storylines. Insider Mack says the three sagas will be Mutant, Cosmic, and Supernatural.

MCU has already introduced the X-Men cast. Sadie Sink’s Jean Grey has already appeared in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. They will probably be a part of the mutant lore. The Cosmic Saga is rumored to be set heavily in outer space. While the Mutant Saga will reportedly be the main timeline, the Cosmic Saga is rumored to focus on larger-than-life galactic creatures and threats. Star-Lord, Nova, and the Eternals could join the MCU’s Cosmic Saga.

Alongside this, reports hint that the MCU may step away from its superhero plots and also tap into supernatural lore. Mystical and magical characters, including demon or ghost-like elements, may be introduced. The MCU hasn’t officially confirmed the three sagas.