DC’s New Constantine Movie Has Fans Fearing for Keanu Reeves’ Sequel

Photo Credit - Warner Bros. Pictures

Fans are worried about Keanu Reeves‘ future in the DC universe following an update about a new Constantine movie. A recent report reveals that DC is developing a new John Constantine movie, but no details about the cast have been announced yet. This has led to concerns among fans about whether Keanu Reeves will return in the lead role.

One fan, @MineBorder10444, asked on X about the actor’s future in DC, “What happened to the Keanu Reeves reboot?” Another fan, @thefilmgalleray, echoed similar sentiments, writing, “So is that Keanu Reeves sequel even happening anymore?”

Another fan @TheCrippldNinja wished for Keanu Reeves’ comeback as Constantine. They wrote, “If this isn’t Keanu in the trench coat, I’m gonna need a minute. The 2005 one was way better than it had any right to be.” @buttermetax commented, “Keanu already did this once, and people still want his sequel, bro. So who plays the new Constantine?”

Francis Galluppi is set to write DC’s new Constantine movie

American filmmaker Francis Galluppi, who previously worked on movies such as The Last Stop in Yuma County, has been tapped to write DC’s new John Constantine film. The director is currently working on Evil Dead Wrath, the next mainline installment in Sam Raimi’s horror franchise. Galluppi is both the writer and director on the upcoming project.

DC’s original Constantine movie was released in 2005. It was based on the Hellblazer comic series featuring the main character John Constantine, created by Alan Moore and Stephen R. Bissette. The superhero character is a working-class detective who is also an exorcist and a con artist.

Directed by Francis Lawrence, the movie saw Keanu Reeves in the titular role, alongside Rachel Weisz, Shia LaBeouf, and others. Although the film received mixed reviews from critics, it has maintained a following among fans. Currently, it holds a 72% Popcornmeter score on Rotten Tomatoes, based on more than 250,000 ratings.

Constantine also became a box-office success, grossing over $221 million worldwide on a reported $75 million budget.