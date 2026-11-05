Paul Bettany’s Sixth MCU Character Gets His Own Poster

Photo Credit: Disney+ / Marvel Television

Marvel Studios unveiled a stunning new poster for a character who has been hiding in plain sight since VisionQuest’s earliest episodes. The artwork arrives after Episode 7 revealed the full origin story behind Paul Bettany’s second role in the series.

Jim Hammond aka Human Torch gets his own VisionQuest poster

Marvel Studios released its first-ever poster for Jim Hammond, the original Human Torch, following VisionQuest Episode 7 on Disney+. The poster, shared on the studio’s social media, features a fully painted art style. It shows Hammond’s silhouette engulfed in flames on a dark city street with embers rising into the night sky.

The artwork mirrors a painting of a burning man seen inside Vision’s Mindspace in Episode 2. A similar image previously appeared as concept art at Disney’s D23 Expo. The poster’s caption reads, “I stood in the fire of myself, and I let it consume me,” a line Hammond delivers to Vision in the episode.

Carl Burgos created Jim Hammond for Marvel Comics #1 in 1939 under the Timely Comics banner. He debuted alongside Namor the Sub-Mariner, making both characters the publisher’s original superheroes. In the comics, scientist Phineas T. Horton built Hammond as a synthetic man whose body burst into flames upon contact with oxygen.

Hammond previously appeared in the MCU through Captain America: The First Avenger. His suit sat in a glass case at the 1943 Stark Expo, labeled only as “Synthetic Man.” His comic history also directly connects to Vision, as later stories revealed Hammond’s remains served as the foundation for Vision’s body.

VisionQuest Episode 7, titled “Immolation,” told Hammond’s full origin story. Paul Bettany plays both Vision and Dr. Horton in a dual role. The episode revealed Hammond as the foundation for every sentient AI in the MCU, with his framework becoming the basis for JARVIS and all subsequent artificial intelligences. Hammond ultimately gave Vision the missing code needed to save Lisa Molinari.

The series finale, “Forever,” arrives on Disney+ on November 10.