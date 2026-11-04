A Hero Set up in Doctor Strange Will Reportedly Debut in Midnight Sons Movie

Photo Credit: Marvel Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Marvel’s supernatural heroes could soon get their own movie. Midnight Sons is reportedly in early development at Marvel Studios. A new rumor suggests one familiar character could debut. The character also has an existing connection to Doctor Strange.

Jericho Drumm rumored to finally debut in Marvel’s Midnight Sons

According to MCU insider James Mack, Jericho Drumm could appear in Midnight Sons. The character could have an important role in the project. Mack recently reacted to his reports about Marvel adapting the character in Midnight Sons, confirming the speculation on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, “Yup, they’re going to make him the guy who recruits the supernatural characters.”

This suggests Jericho could introduce the supernatural heroes. He may also help bring the team together. However, Marvel has not confirmed this casting or storyline. Interestingly, Jericho already has a connection to the MCU.

Fans might remember his brother, Daniel Drumm, appeared in Doctor Strange. Drumm was a Master of the Mystic Arts and protector of the New York Sanctum. However, Kaecilius killed him during the Sanctum attack.

His death could play an important role in Jericho Drumm’s introduction, as Daniel’s death could push him toward magic. He eventually takes the mantle of Brother Voodoo, later becoming known as Doctor Voodoo. This connection could provide an interesting MCU storyline.

Meanwhile, recent reports have suggested Midnight Sons may have a possible 2028 or 2029 release. An industry insider claimed MCU could introduce the team after Avengers: Secret Wars. However, the studio has not officially announced the project.

The Midnight Sons are a supernatural superhero team. Their comic book members include Ghost Rider, Blade, Moon Knight, and Doctor Strange. Other possible characters include Wong, Elsa Bloodstone, and Man-Thing.

Its events may introduce changes to several characters. This could help MCU establish new supernatural storylines. If the project moves forward, existing MCU characters offer groundwork. Jericho Drumm could become an important part of that introduction.