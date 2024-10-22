Venom 3 Early Reactions Call It the ‘Most Cinematic, Monumental’ of the Franchise

Photo Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing

The early reactions to Venom 3 or Venom: The Last Dance , the third and final entry in the Tom Hardy-led franchise, have arrived, and they are considerably positive. Official reviews will not be out until Wednesday, but the critics are already posting their initial responses to the Sony tentpole on social media following its premiere event on Monday, October 21, in New York.

Critics hail Venom: The Last Dance as a ‘wild and exhilarating journey’ ahead of theatrical debut

Reviewers are praising Venom: The Last Dance as the “best” movie in the trilogy. Venom 3 finds Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and the symbiote Venom fleeing elements from both their worlds. Kelly Marcel, who penned the screenplays for the first two movies, wrote and directed the third one from a story she developed with Hardy. The cast also includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, and Stephen Graham.

Movie critic Josh Wilding referred to Venom: The Last Dance as the “most cinematic, monumental” Venom movie in the trilogy. “Eddie Brock and Venom’s dynamic is at its strongest in this one and the stakes are so much higher. I had a LOT of fun with this one…the final act is BONKERS!” he added on X (formerly Twitter).

Wilding continued in the replies, “Is it perfect? Nah, far from it. However, it’s leaps and bounds ahead of #Venom and has a way meatier plot than #VenomLetThereBeCarnage.”

Joseph Deckelmeier of Screen Rant observed, “VenomTheLastDance takes you on a wild and exhilarating journey from start to finish! It’s a fun popcorn movie that reminds me of the early 2000’s comic book movies. The action is great & is a tribute to action films from the 80’s. There’s a ton of funny moments. Are there plot holes and some issues with the story? Yes. It’s it fun? Also, yes.”

TheWrap’s Drew Taylor wrote, “VenomTheLastDance is the best of the “Venom” movies — the insanity has been ramped up significantly but so has the heart” He is yet another critic to note that the movie may not be perfect, but it is entertaining. “It’s not perfect but it’s super entertaining and there’s a giant monster that chews people up and sprays blood out of the back of its head. Pretty nuts,” he elaborated.

Venom: The Last Dance debuts in the U.S. theaters on Friday, October 25, 2024. While the early reactions seem promising, we will get a better idea of the overall critical response to the movie from Wednesday onwards.