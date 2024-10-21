Vertigo Revival, Batman, & More Highlight DC Comics NYCC 2024 News

(Image Source: DC / Jim Lee)

DC Comics made several big announcements at New York Comic Con 2024 . Some centered around highly anticipated comics that have been in the works for a while. Others involved new DC projects that stunned NYCC 2024 audiences.

Batman: Hush to get sequel from Jim Lee & Jeph Loeb

Perhaps the most surprising news to come out of NYCC was that Batman: Hush would receive a sequel produced by the original creators. DC Publisher and CCO Jim Lee confirmed he and writer Jeph Loeb would partner on a follow-up. Lee also revealed the cover of the first issue, seen in full below. The new storyline will begin in Batman #158 in May 2025. However, a preview of the first issue will appear in Justice League Unlimited #1 .

(Image Source: DC / Jim Lee)

Vertigo Comics line revived for creator-owned comics

Jim Lee also announced that DC Comics was reviving the Vertigo Comics brand. Established by Karen Berger in 1993, the Vertigo imprint was originally created to host comics with adult content that did not fit the mainstream DC line. The imprint was shut down in 2020, with DC Black Label becoming the single mature readers line the publisher supported.

(Image Source: DC / Vertigo Comics)

The new Vertigo line will be devoted to publishing creator-owned comic books and graphic novels set outside the DC Multiverse. Their first release will be a reprinting of the first three sold-out issues of The Nice House by the Sea . Fans in attendance were lucky enough to get a special printing of the first issue. Further issues of the hit horror series by James Tynion IV and Álvaro Martínez Bueno will be released under the Vertigo banner rather than DC Black Label.

Peacemaker Presents: The Vigilante/Eagly Double Feature

(Image Source: DC / Mitch Gerads)

Peacemaker Season 2 is still in the works for 2025. However, a new DC comic special will fill in the gaps between the series’ first and second seasons. Peacemaker Presents: The Vigilante/Eagly Double Feature will detail the misadventures of Vigilante and Eagly in two separate stories.

(Image Source: DC / Matteo Lolli)

The Eagly story, written by Rex Ogle with art by Matteo Lolli , will find Peacemaker and his avian ally being hunted for sport by a gang of supervillains. The Vigilante story, written by Tim Seeley with art by Mitch Gerads , finds Adrian Chase going on a rampage after finding Peacemaker missing and assuming the worst. DC Studios’ co-CEO James Gunn acted as a consultant on both stories, ensuring they remain true to the canon of the Peacemaker show.

Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong 2

(Image Source: DC / Legendary Comics)

The Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong miniseries pit the heroes of DC Comics against the Monsterverse . The story proved to be a monster hit with fans of both franchise and has inspired a follow-up comic. The first issue of the sequel will be released in June 2025 and feature Ghidorah, Rodan, and Mothra.