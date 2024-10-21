Venom’s Tom Hardy Wants a Spider-Man Crossover: ‘I Would Love to Fight Him Now’

Photo Credit: Marvel, Sony

Venom ’s Tom Hardy is ready to fight Spider-Man .

Hardy has played Eddie Brock and Venom in 2018’s Venom and the 2021 sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage. He then had a mid-credit cameo sequence in 2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage, while he’s now reprising the role for the third and final film in the Venom trilogy, Venom: The Last Dance.

Speaking at New York Comic Con on Friday, October 18, 2024, via Variety , Hardy announced that while Venom: The Last Dance will be the final Venom movie, he’s now ready to fight Spider-Man.

What did Venom’s Tom Hardy say about fighting Spider-Man?

“I would love to fight Spider-Man,” Hardy said. “ I would love to fight him now. I’m happy to fight Spider-Man today, 100 percent. I would never say never. We were specifically set up to bring Venom to a movie format, and that’s what we’ve done. The Last Dance is the final piece in that trilogy and we’re really excited about that.”

At this time, no crossover project involving Venom and Spider-Man has been formally announced. It has been confirmed, however, that the villainous Knull will appear in Venom: The Last Dance and then continue to pose a threat in other symbiote-related projects.

“This is just the introduction to Knull. He’s a massive, massive character so you can never be one-and-done with him. This is just a little taster of Knull. We get to meet him. What the future holds for him, who knows,” director Kelly Marcel said.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in United States theaters on October 25, 2024. Along with Hardy, the film stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, and Stephen Graham. Marcel wrote the screenplay for the movie, based on a story she came up with alongside Hardy.