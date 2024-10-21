Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • SuperHeroHype

    Venom’s Tom Hardy Wants a Spider-Man Crossover: ‘I Would Love to Fight Him Now’

    By Brandon Schreur,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bebDl_0wFrHX3X00
    Photo Credit: Marvel, Sony

    Venom ’s Tom Hardy is ready to fight Spider-Man .

    Hardy has played Eddie Brock and Venom in 2018’s Venom and the 2021 sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage. He then had a mid-credit cameo sequence in 2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage, while he’s now reprising the role for the third and final film in the Venom trilogy, Venom: The Last Dance.

    Speaking at New York Comic Con on Friday, October 18, 2024, via Variety , Hardy announced that while Venom: The Last Dance will be the final Venom movie, he’s now ready to fight Spider-Man.

    What did Venom’s Tom Hardy say about fighting Spider-Man?

    “I would love to fight Spider-Man,” Hardy said. “ I would love to fight him now. I’m happy to fight Spider-Man today, 100 percent. I would never say never. We were specifically set up to bring Venom to a movie format, and that’s what we’ve done. The Last Dance is the final piece in that trilogy and we’re really excited about that.”

    At this time, no crossover project involving Venom and Spider-Man has been formally announced. It has been confirmed, however, that the villainous Knull will appear in Venom: The Last Dance and then continue to pose a threat in other symbiote-related projects.

    “This is just the introduction to Knull. He’s a massive, massive character so you can never be one-and-done with him. This is just a little taster of Knull. We get to meet him. What the future holds for him, who knows,” director Kelly Marcel said.

    Venom: The Last Dance will be released in United States theaters on October 25, 2024. Along with Hardy, the film stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, and Stephen Graham. Marcel wrote the screenplay for the movie, based on a story she came up with alongside Hardy.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Marvel Studios Announces 2028 Releases Dates for 3 MCU Movies
    SuperHeroHype23 hours ago
    Venom 3’s Knull Isn’t the Main Villain, Confirms Director
    SuperHeroHype8 days ago
    Superman: Amy Adams Reacts to Rachel Brosnahan Playing DCU’s Lois Lane
    SuperHeroHype23 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    James Gunn Reveals Aaron Pierre Almost Played a Major MCU Hero Before Lanterns Casting
    SuperHeroHype2 days ago
    Doctor Doom and Rocket Raccoon to Kick Off Unlikely Marvel One-Shots
    SuperHeroHype11 days ago
    Doctor Manhattan Decides Earth’s Future in Watchmen Chapter II Trailer
    SuperHeroHype7 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Marvel Removes Blade From Release Date Calendar, Predator: Badlands Takes Its Spot
    SuperHeroHype1 day ago
    Deadpool & Wolverine’s Brown & Tan Suit Cost a Huge Amount of Money
    SuperHeroHype6 days ago
    Armor Wars: Don Cheadle Provides Update, Teases Skrull Twist Aftermath
    SuperHeroHype8 days ago
    James Gunn Dismisses Fake AI Superman Trailer in Epic Fashion
    SuperHeroHype1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Daredevil: Born Again’s Official Logo & Synopsis Revealed
    SuperHeroHype2 days ago
    Invincible Season 3 Trailer Announces Release Date for Prime Video Superhero Series
    SuperHeroHype8 days ago
    Andrew Garfield Rumored for Avengers: Secret Wars & More Spider-Man Projects
    SuperHeroHype12 days ago
    Rumor: Wanda & Robert Downey Jr.’s Dr. Doom Will Be Lovers in Avengers 5
    SuperHeroHype13 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    A Game of Thrones CATAN: Brotherhood of the Watch Board Game With Miniatures Is 10% Off — Prime Big Deal Days
    SuperHeroHype13 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    The Penguin Continues To Break Viewership Records Ahead of Season Finale
    SuperHeroHype1 day ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Ultimate Wolverine Comic Detailed, Gets Premiere Release Date
    SuperHeroHype5 days ago
    Will Venom Be in Spider-Man 4? Tom Hardy Gives Update
    SuperHeroHype6 hours ago
    Tom Holland Gives Spider-Man 4 Update, MCU Star Has Read the Script
    SuperHeroHype6 days ago
    Superman: First Look at DCU’s Krypto Shared by James Gunn
    SuperHeroHype8 days ago
    Absolute Batman #1 Review – Dark Knight Redux
    SuperHeroHype13 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC23 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy