    Charlie Cox Reveals Daredevil: Born Again Release Date for Disney+

    By Ishita Verma,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00uyg5_0wFPpSdg00
    Photo Credit: Marvel Studios

    The release date for Marvel Studios’ much-anticipated series Daredevil: Born Again , which stars Charlie Cox as the masked vigilante, has finally been revealed. The show is set to be the official introduction of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock in the MCU, since his first appearance in the 2021 movie Spider-Man: No Way Home. The new costumes for Cox’s Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, were also on display for fans attending the NYCC in New York City.

    Daredevil: Born Again gets early March 2025 Disney+ release date

    The much-awaited Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again is set to hit the Disney+ platform on March 4, 2025.

    The date was announced during Marvel’s Fanfare panel at NYCC in the presence of Marvel’s editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski and producer Sana Amanat. Fans attending the comic-con were also surprised by visits from none other than Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio (via Deadline ).

    Additionally, Daredevil: Born Again will have nine episodes rather than the original episode count of 18. While there is still time for the series to release, the report also suggests that Marvel has already renewed Daredevil: Born Again for a second season.

    Although Daredevil: Born Again is not an official continuation of Daredevil, which aired on Netflix in 2018, it is expected to carry a similar tone and will have some returning characters. During an interaction with Collider at the Comic Con, Charlie Cox said, “We’re continuing the darkness of the first series on Netflix. It is gonna be that dark and that intense. We worked our bu**s off to make it that way. So, we’re excited about it because of that.”

    He further added that “the biggest question” he “gets asked the most” is whether the show has a dark tone similar to the original series. “And the answer to that is a definite yes. It is dark. It is crazy. We do some things that are definitely a first for Disney+,” the actor continued.

