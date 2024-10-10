Rumor: Wanda & Robert Downey Jr.’s Dr. Doom Will Be Lovers in Avengers 5

Photo Credit: Disney Plus/Marvel Studios

Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch , AKA Wanda Maximoff , might be Robert Downey Jr’s character, Doctor Doom’s lover in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday . The new scoop that is making waves online, not only expressed the possibility of both the characters sharing a romantic relationship but also touched upon their significance in the movie. Although, this is just a rumor shaking up the internet and no official confirmation has been provided by Marvel Studios.

Wanda rumored to share significant screen time with Doctor Doom in Avengers 5

Hollywood scooper My Time To Shine Hello made some latest claims about Wanda Maximoff and Doctor Doom’s fate.

In a recent post on X ( formerly Twitter) , My Time To Shine Hello suggested that Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda might have a bigger impact in Avengers: Doomsday. However, the scooper made another prediction that caught the eyes of many Marvel fanatics.

The scooper mentioned that they have been hearing that “Wanda will be a main player in both Avengers films.” They also stated, “[She] will share a lot of screen time with RDJ’s Doom (as his lover?)”

The possibility of Wanda appearing in Avengers 5: Doomsday has been a part of online discussions since her whereabouts are still unknown in the MCU. The ending scene of Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness showcased her sacrificing herself while destroying the Darkhold castle. However, Wanda’s body was never shown to the fans. Thus, there are chances that she might be a part of the upcoming Avengers movies.

On the other hand, as per a report by Comic Basics , a romantic relationship between Doctor Doom and Wanda Maximoff is highly unlikely, considering he does not belong to the main timeline of MCU. Additionally, MCU has shown Wanda Maximoff being deeply in love with Vision, which cuts down the possibility.

The outlet further states that in the comics, especially in Avengers: The Children’s Crusade, Doctor Doom and Wanda Maximoff become allies in the quest to acquire power. However, these are just rumors with no statements from Marvel head Kevin Feige on this as of yet.