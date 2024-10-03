Open in App
    • SuperHeroHype

    Spider-Noir Series: First Set Photos Show Nicolas Cage’s Spider-Man

    By Anubhav Chaudhry,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MuYul_0vsolyMt00
    Photo Credit: Lionsgate Films

    Nicolas Cage , known for voicing Spider-Man Noir in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, will return to the character in Prime Video’s upcoming Spider-Noir series. Following the animated film’s success, Cage is set to portray the grizzled superhero in a new live-action setting. Recent set photos showcase Cage in character during a scene filmed in Los Angeles. As Amazon and MGM+ expand their superhero content, Spider-Noir aims to deliver a darker, noir-inspired take on the Spider-Man universe.

    First set photos of Nicolas Cage’s Spider-Man Noir surface online

    First-look set photos of Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir from Prime Video’s Spider-Noir series have surfaced online.

    The images, shared by Just Jared and captured during filming on October 2, 2024, in Los Angeles, feature Cage’s character, a grizzled private investigator, in a scene where he appears knocked over by something. This marks Cage’s return to the Spider-Man Noir character after he previously voiced him in the animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

    The official logline for Spider-Noir sets the series in 1930s New York, where an aging, down-on-his-luck private investigator grapples with his past as the city’s only superhero. MGM+ and Amazon Prime Video have officially ordered the live-action series. Other than Cage, the cast includes Brendan Gleeson, Li Jun Li, and Lamorne Morris.

    Cage’s portrayal of Spider-Man Noir is part of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU), and Spider-Noir will be the first television series in this expanded universe. Oren Uziel serves as co-showrunner and executive producer, alongside Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal. The series is expected to debut on MGM+ in the U.S. and globally on Prime Video in 2025.

    Filming for Spider-Noir reportedly began in August 2024 and will run through February 2025. Emmy Award-winner Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag) will helm the first two episodes. The series, which consists of eight episodes, aims to bring a classic noir aesthetic to the Spider-Man mythos while focusing on darker themes within the SSU.

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy