Superman Actor David Corenswet Talks Weight Gain for DC Role

Photo Credit: DC Studios

American actor David Corenswet will make his debut as DC Universe’s Man of Steel in James Gunn’s Superman . As Superman is one of the strongest individuals in DC Comics, any live-action iteration generally requires a physical transformation of the actor playing the role, and Corenswet is no exception. Recently, the Twisters star spoke about his weight gain for the project and the issues he faced because of it.

David Corenswet discusses Superman weight gain

David Corenswet revealed that he weighed 238 pounds at max after he bulked up to portray Superman. However, he added that he slowly lost some weight before the production started.

“I wasn’t 238 [pounds] when we started shooting,” Corenswet explained during an appearance on Manly Things (sort of) Podcast , which he produces. “I was 238 at my max…I didn’t fit into any of my pants,” he stated.

Corenswet noted that the weight gain “didn’t feel great” because he had undergone the transformation quickly. Further, he revealed that his body hadn’t adjusted to the extra weight and that he was still trying to “eat a lot.”

The Pearl actor continued, “That was at the peak of my bulk. And then I slowly lost weight before we started shooting. I started shooting at about 228, 230…I know I wanted this to be my excuse to see what it felt like to gain essentially as much weight as I could.”

Much about the highly-anticipated superhero feature has been kept strictly under wraps. But, we did get the first official look of Corenswet in the Superman suit back in May. Sharing the same photo on his Instagram page, Paolo Mascitti, a personal trainer who worked closely with the actor for the movie, noted that Corenswet “worked his a** off, I can’t wait to share more of the training we did to prepare to play this iconic character.”

Besides Corenswet, the cast of Superman includes Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mister Terrific.

Superman premieres in the U.S. theaters on July 11, 2025.